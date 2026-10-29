Ramayana fans in Pakistan celebrate the film in Karachi, hope for Oscar win

Ramayana fans in Pakistan are excited about the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. From the city of Karachi, people have uploaded a video of Hindu community members celebrating the movie by displaying its poster at the temple. But still, there is no confirmation about the release of the film in Pakistan.
The video was posted by YouTuber Sumit Chandra, who is a YouTuber who captures Indian festivals celebrated by Hindus in Pakistan. In this video, the locals are seen expressing their excitement about the movie and wishing the cast and the director, Nitesh Tiwari, well in their endeavour. The movie is produced by Namit Malhotra.
The video carries a message from the community: "As Pakistani Hindus, Ramayana is more than just a movie. Its timeless story and cultural significance connect us with our traditions and generations of heritage. Through this celebration, we share our happiness, express our best wishes to the Ramayana movie team, and hope that the film becomes a huge success worldwide."
Ramayana fans in Pakistan have also gained some fame due to videos being posted on social networking sites. One of the videos involves ladies in ghungat dancing to the track called, Mere Ghar Ram Aye Hai. The other video involves fans waving posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.
One person commented, "ahhh so sweet...and real emotion, this is the factor critics overlook while analyzing ramayana." Another person said, "Posters of the Ramayana movie have been put up on the walls of Pakistan."
Many others have wished Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Nitesh Tiwari before the movie release. The celebration event also includes a poster of Ramayana, which is put up in a temple in Karachi. Some celebrants expect the movie to do well at the box office and also win an Oscar.
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