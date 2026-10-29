Ramayana fans in Pakistan celebrate the film in Karachi, hope for Oscar win

Ramayana fans in Pakistan are excited about the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. From the city of Karachi, people have uploaded a video of Hindu community members celebrating the movie by displaying its poster at the temple. But still, there is no confirmation about the release of the film in Pakistan.

Ramayana fans in Pakistan celebrate film ahead of Diwali release

The video was posted by YouTuber Sumit Chandra, who is a YouTuber who captures Indian festivals celebrated by Hindus in Pakistan. In this video, the locals are seen expressing their excitement about the movie and wishing the cast and the director, Nitesh Tiwari, well in their endeavour. The movie is produced by Namit Malhotra.