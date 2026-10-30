What is the Malfoid trend? The female Draco Malfoy fan art taking over social media

If you have been scrolling through social media recently, you may have come across a blonde, green-eyed anime girl wearing Slytherin-inspired clothing and trading insults with Harry Potter. The character is known as Malfoid, a fan-created female version of Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise. The trend gained popularity on X in September 2026 before spreading to Reddit, TikTok and other platforms through fan art, memes and short videos.

Although the character is inspired by one of the franchise's best-known antagonists, Malfoid does not appear in the original books or films. Instead, the concept emerged from fans imagining how Draco might look and behave if the character were female.

Malfoid trend explained: How did female Draco Malfoy become viral?

The current wave of Malfoid fan art is widely traced to September 22, 2026, when artist REDTEN (@redteneri) shared an illustration depicting a female version of Draco teasing Harry. The artwork attracted widespread attention, prompting other artists to create their own interpretations.