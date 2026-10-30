What is the Malfoid trend? The female Draco Malfoy fan art taking over social media

If you have been scrolling through social media recently, you may have come across a blonde, green-eyed anime girl wearing Slytherin-inspired clothing and trading insults with Harry Potter. The character is known as Malfoid, a fan-created female version of Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise. The trend gained popularity on X in September 2026 before spreading to Reddit, TikTok and other platforms through fan art, memes and short videos.
Although the character is inspired by one of the franchise's best-known antagonists, Malfoid does not appear in the original books or films. Instead, the concept emerged from fans imagining how Draco might look and behave if the character were female.
The current wave of Malfoid fan art is widely traced to September 22, 2026, when artist REDTEN (@redteneri) shared an illustration depicting a female version of Draco teasing Harry. The artwork attracted widespread attention, prompting other artists to create their own interpretations.
The illustrations generally retain recognisable elements associated with the original character, including platinum-blonde hair, Slytherin's green and silver colour palette and an arrogant expression. Many artists also portray Malfoid with a sharp tongue and a confrontational attitude towards Harry, reflecting Draco's behaviour in the original story.
Some versions lean into the anime-inspired tsundere character archetype, in which a character initially appears hostile or dismissive but also displays a softer or more affectionate side. This has helped inspire fan-created interactions between Malfoid and Harry, including imagined enemies-to-lovers storylines.
The trend subsequently moved beyond illustrations. Users began sharing memes, comics, fanfiction and AI-generated animated clips featuring the character. Some videos recreate familiar Hogwarts settings and interactions, while others imagine entirely new storylines involving Harry and the female version of his Slytherin rival.
Cosplay creators have also posted short-length videos of themselves dressing up and roleplaying as 'Malfoid' on social media.
'Malfoid' combines the surname Malfoy with 'foid', a derogatory term originating in incel communities. While many creators appear to use it as a playful nickname, the word's association with misogynistic online language has prompted criticism.
Female versions of Draco Malfoy existed in fan art long before the current trend. However, the September 2026 wave gave the concept a widely recognised name and helped it reach a much larger audience.