Two new Harry Potter books coming this February, set to focus on Minerva McGonagall and Weasley twins

Bloomsbury Publishing's Pocket Potters series plans to expand its range in 2027 by adding two Harry Potter books. The two new books will feature Professor Minerva McGonagall and Fred & George Weasley to give readers an insight into three beloved characters from the Wizarding World. This launch follows the success of the upcoming HBO series and Audible's full-cast audio versions.
The next title, Pocket Potters: Fred & George, written and illustrated by Helen Brady, will focus on the development of the twins from trouble-making students at Hogwarts to businessmen who run the joke shop. Expect to read about their renowned tricks, magic inventions, and ability to break the school rules. Their early departure from Hogwarts and the opening of the joke shop, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, will also be included in the plot.
Readers will be able to anticipate their favourite products like Puking Pastilles and Extendable Ears. Readers can expect to see all of the humour, imagination, and entrepreneurial abilities that have made these brothers unique.
Pocket Potters: McGonagall will be the name of the second title, illustrated by Natalie Smillie. The book will discuss the character of this tough professor from Hogwarts. In addition, it will highlight her position as the Head of Gryffindor House, her skill of transforming into a tabby cat, and her classes in Transfiguration.
It will also cover her association with Harry Potter and other professors, her dedication to Hogwarts, and her humorous nature. Together, the two Pocket Potters books will give these supporting characters their own spotlight without changing the larger story.
These will be added to existing Pocket Potters books that focus on Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Dumbledore, and Luna Lovegood. This series includes colourful illustrations, memorable quotes, important scenes from the story, and small facts.
Targeted mainly at younger readers, the books are easy to read and a perfect entry point into the world of magic. For fans, the books will give them collectable editions that revolve around their favourite characters. Audible’s critically acclaimed full-cast editions have offered roughly 100 hours of listening, while the upcoming HBO series is expected to premiere around Christmas, according to the article.
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