Two new Harry Potter books coming this February, set to focus on Minerva McGonagall and Weasley twins

Readers will be able to anticipate their favourite products like Puking Pastilles and Extendable Ears. Readers can expect to see all of the humour, imagination, and entrepreneurial abilities that have made these brothers unique.

Pocket Potters: McGonagall will be the name of the second title, illustrated by Natalie Smillie. The book will discuss the character of this tough professor from Hogwarts. In addition, it will highlight her position as the Head of Gryffindor House, her skill of transforming into a tabby cat, and her classes in Transfiguration.

It will also cover her association with Harry Potter and other professors, her dedication to Hogwarts, and her humorous nature. Together, the two Pocket Potters books will give these supporting characters their own spotlight without changing the larger story.