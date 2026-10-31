Shah Rukh Khan’s King breaks records with ₹175 crore overseas rights deal

While the mammoth sum reflects immense confidence in the project, it also sets an incredibly high bar for its theatrical performance. Because overseas distributors typically retain only 50% of the gross box office revenue, the movie will need to earn between $37 million and $40 million just to break even. This translates to roughly ₹350 crore to ₹375 crore in international ticket sales. Shah Rukh will need the film to perform on par with his 2023 mega-hits to ensure profitability. To be deemed a true financial triumph, it must rival the monumental international success of cinematic giants like RRR.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with the veteran actor on the ₹1000-crore triumph Pathaan, the project boasts a star-studded ensemble. Fans are particularly excited as the movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Suhana made her acting debut in 2023, and audiences are eager to see her transition to a major theatrical release. The powerhouse cast is further elevated by the presence of Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla.

King is officially slated to arrive in cinemas on December 24, perfectly timed to dominate the festive Christmas weekend.