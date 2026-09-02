Can Resident Evil make video game horror scary again? The cult franchise returns to India on September 18

For more than three decades, Resident Evil has been one of the biggest names in video-game horror. Its games made players worry about every bullet, every healing item and every locked door. Now, the new film wants to bring that same feeling of fear and uncertainty to the big screen.
Directed by Zach Cregger — the filmmaker behind Barbarian and Weapons — Resident Evil releases in India on September 18. Instead of adapting one particular game, Zach has created a new story set within the world of the franchise. Austin Abrams plays Bryan — a medical courier who finds himself caught in a terrifying night where survival becomes his only goal.
What makes the film interesting is how closely Zach is looking at the way the games actually make players feel scared. In a Resident Evil game, having a gun does not necessarily make you feel safe. You are always thinking about how much ammunition you have, whether you should use a healing item and what might be waiting in the next room.
Zach has said that resource management was one of the things he loved most about Resident Evil 2. He wants that sense of scarcity in the film too, with the story following a character who has to search for weapons, ammunition and other useful items while moving through increasingly dangerous locations.
The film also borrows some of the games’ familiar progression. The character starts with a basic weapon before gaining access to stronger ones. Healing sprays, herbs, locked doors and other recognisable elements also appear, giving fans details that should feel familiar without turning the film into a direct remake of a game.
That is an important difference from earlier Resident Evil films. The previous movies often leaned more towards action, while Zach appears to be putting survival horror back at the centre. The aim is not simply to show monsters attacking people, but to make audiences feel that they never have quite enough resources to deal with what is coming.
Zach is also a longtime fan of the games and has been clear that he does not want to retell stories that players already know. Instead, he wants to capture what it feels like to play them.
If that approach works, Resident Evil could finally offer something video-game horror adaptations often struggle with: not just showing the fear, but making audiences feel as if they are trapped inside the game themselves.
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