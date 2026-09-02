Can Resident Evil make video game horror scary again? The cult franchise returns to India on September 18

For more than three decades, Resident Evil has been one of the biggest names in video-game horror. Its games made players worry about every bullet, every healing item and every locked door. Now, the new film wants to bring that same feeling of fear and uncertainty to the big screen.

Reisdent Evil: Bringing game fear to the big screen

Directed by Zach Cregger — the filmmaker behind Barbarian and Weapons — Resident Evil releases in India on September 18. Instead of adapting one particular game, Zach has created a new story set within the world of the franchise. Austin Abrams plays Bryan — a medical courier who finds himself caught in a terrifying night where survival becomes his only goal.