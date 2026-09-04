Nitin Mahesh Joshi returns as Raja Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur is known for its grit and bhaukaal. Speaking about how that scale has translated to cinema, Mihir says, “Pardey phatne waale hain! Our captain, Guru sir, along with the entire team and all of us, have gone all out! For all the love that we have received, it’s our turn to give it back. Iss baar bade parde par!”

Talking about his experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal and the rest of the cast again, he says, “Pankaj sir is just pure love and soulful energy all around him, and it’s always a learning experience working with Rasika ma’am. She is so bubbly and curious all the time, but as soon as the take is called, she just shifts into Beena, which is pure magic to watch. This time, I also had the pleasure of sitting and interacting with Munna Bhaiya a lot. We spoke about his journey at FTII, had some deep conversations about life, and he is just such a giving actor who pushes his co-actors with love. Bauji is fun as well. If you sit down with him, he will tell you all about his trips around the world, where he has travelled on foot with a backpack. As everyone was staying in the same hotel, we had great fun, and all our breakfasts and dinners used to feel like family gatherings.”

Asked if there is a particular scene or sequence that he is especially excited for audiences to experience in theatres, Nitin says, “Well, there is one! But I feel we should talk about it once the film is out. So, yes, I will wait for the audience’s reaction to that.”