Sheena Chohan on playing a fearless IPS officer in Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam

From donning the khaki to throwing punches and taking on goons, Sheena Chohan is all set to explore a side of herself audiences haven’t seen before. The actress plays the fearless IPS officer Anusha in director Shravan’s upcoming film Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam and it seems her years of martial arts and karate training have stood in good stead.

Sheena Chohan gets action-ready as IPS officer Anusha in Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam

“It was the opportunity to play a character I had never explored before — an IPS officer, Anusha, who is the assistant to JD Chakravarthy’s senior officer. She is fiercely dedicated, commanding and has a very clear no-nonsense attitude, but what interested me most was the strength and ethics underneath that exterior. I’m a brown belt in martial arts and karate, and I’ve always wanted to bring that part of myself into a role in a meaningful way. So, this character offered me both the physical challenge of action and the deeper challenge of understanding what it means to carry the responsibility and moral authority of a police officer. I’m very drawn to characters that demand transformation from me, and Anusha gave me that opportunity.”

But for Sheena, Anusha’s toughness goes far beyond throwing a punch or commanding a room. Talking about her character, she says, “Anusha is fearless, but I didn’t want her fearlessness to be simply about being tough. For me, her real strength comes from her sense of duty and her willingness to stand her ground, even when the system around her makes that difficult. There is also a very human vulnerability to her. She is navigating patriarchy not only within the police station and society, but personally as well. That contradiction fascinated me, a woman who can be incredibly powerful in one moment and deeply human in another. I wanted the audience to see the woman inside the uniform, not just the uniform.”