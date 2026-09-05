Film Review: Srijit Mukherji’s new political film, Winkle Twinkle, is a masterpiece you can’t afford to miss

A Communist party worker from the 70s Emergency era, Sabyasachi is deeply committed to the Left political philosophy who wakes up from his slumber a good 26 years later. He realises that everything and everyone around him has changed, some for better and most for worse. The familiar streets, the familiar faces, the familiar politics, everything seems to have changed forever and overnight for him, as Sabyasachi remains frozen in time and age. In this backdrop, the plot develops through political dialogues with his son, who is almost of the same age, beautiful recollection of political struggles with his now-aged wife, played with so much conviction by Anashua Majumdar and conversations with once fellow comrades.

As Sabyasachi grapples to come to terms with the stark reality of how the ideals and politics he held so dear has failed, he feels all the more alienated and lost. Though he realises how consumption-driven society has abandoned the cause of collective welfare and equal rights, he never gives up on hope.