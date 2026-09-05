Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman is bringing ’90s witchy nostalgia back

Some films become favourites long after they first arrive in theatres, and Practical Magic is a good example. Released in 1998, the film did not make a huge impact at the box office, but over the years, its story of two witch sisters, family secrets and romance found a devoted audience. Its cosy magic and unmistakable ’90s style helped turn it into a cult favourite. Now, almost three decades later, the Owens family is returning to the big screen.

The magic returns to the Owens family

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2. Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel brings the pair together again after nearly 30 years. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also return as their aunts, Frances and Jet — giving fans some familiar faces from the original.