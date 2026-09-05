Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman is bringing ’90s witchy nostalgia back

Some films become favourites long after they first arrive in theatres, and Practical Magic is a good example. Released in 1998, the film did not make a huge impact at the box office, but over the years, its story of two witch sisters, family secrets and romance found a devoted audience. Its cosy magic and unmistakable ’90s style helped turn it into a cult favourite. Now, almost three decades later, the Owens family is returning to the big screen.
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2. Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel brings the pair together again after nearly 30 years. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also return as their aunts, Frances and Jet — giving fans some familiar faces from the original.
But the new film is not simply looking backwards. A younger generation of Owens women is now part of the story, with Joey King and Maisie Williams joining the cast. King plays Kylie — one of Sally’s daughters, while Williams plays her sister Antonia. Their characters bring a new perspective to the family’s magical history.
This is where Practical Magic 2 can build on what made the original special. The first film was largely about Sally and Gillian and the complicated bond between two sisters. The sequel expands that idea by looking at the family across generations. The older women now have to help the younger ones understand the magic that has been part of their family for years.
There is also a new threat for the Owens women to deal with. The family’s long-running curse continues to hang over them, forcing them to come together once again. At its heart, however, the story remains about family and the bond between women who may not always agree but know they have each other when it matters.
For fans of the original, the nostalgia will be just as important as the new story. The return of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, the familiar Owens family and the world of spells and magic all bring back the feeling of the 1998 film.
It is also arriving at a time when ’90s pop culture continues to find a new audience. From fashion to films and music, the decade has become a source of inspiration for younger audiences while older fans revisit the things they grew up with.
Practical Magic 2 is therefore more than a sequel. It is a chance to revisit a much-loved piece of ’90s fantasy while introducing its magic to a new generation.