Sarah Thomas on Bengaluru, filmmaking and stories that matter

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I was born in Tumkur. My father is a Malayali and my mother is Mangalorean who speaks Konkani. So I’m already an amalgamation of cultures myself and that’s probably my greatest inspiration for understanding and learning about different cultures. Bengaluru has a little part of me in it and, I think, I carry a little part of the city with me too. Despite how much it has changed, it still allows you to slow down. There is ambition and hustle here, but also room to pause, rejuvenate and just be. As an artiste, I think that space is incredibly important. A lot of my memories are tied to little corners of the city: Fatima Bakery, Fanoos, Loafers Street and Blossoms Book House. I studied at Mount Carmel College and spent many afternoons at Blossoms, before walking to Higginbothams for more books and ending the day at Corner House. All such fond memories.