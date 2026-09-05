Soumya Roy Choudhury talks about his first feature film, Ghun Gaon

A

Dark thriller is a kind of thriller where we will go to a very uncomfortable universe. Psycho is a dark thriller. It is not for everyone. But when we are talking about adventure thrillers like Indiana Jones, it can be watched by anyone. My film will deal with some subjects or may have scenes that may be uncomfortable for people. Ghun Gaon deals with darkness. That darkness can be within us, within the society, through dark characters, or even a dark animal.