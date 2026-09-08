Bengaluru filmmaker Munavar Zama on his film 'Chasing Rahul' and its Shah Rukh-inspired city romance

A

Let us say, if I am in a relationship or when I am dating, the kind of experience that I would love to create for my partner is being a self-acclaimed traveller to discover new places. ‘There is this kick-ass dose joint, come let us go... the underrated spots, underrated dose, underrated biryani,’ I’d tell her all of that. So in a way, every person would try to bring their USP to the relationship. So, I think, intrinsically I have that in me and somehow I interjected that into the lead characters of my movie — Rahul and Sama. Also, you can argue that in our country, Bengaluru is number one in terms of tech adoption. Everybody is on all the dating apps. And never in the history of mankind has it ever been as easy to right-swipe or left-swipe. But, what I felt is that this has left certain people short-changed. Some amazing product managers have found today’s dating and gamified it. Maybe it is functional but it can also be brutal. It favours just a few! But what about long-term romance? So the whole idea was that a person, a romantic like that, finds that old-school love.