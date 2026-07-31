Actors Angana Roy and Bonny Sengupta open up about what ‘new age’ love means to them
What happens when a runaway bride meets a stay-in-the-comfort zone romantic? A whole lot of chaos, comedy and rediscovering the meaning of modern-day love! This and more is the premise of the new web series Prem Shots, directed by Srimanta Senguptta, which is streaming currently on OTT . Starring actors Angana Roy and Bonny Sengupta in the lead, the narrative navigates through modern-day romance, meandering through the feelings of finding ‘perfect’ love, maturing in love, understanding each other, and most importantly, rediscovering the self through the lens of a unique bond. We chat with Angana and Bonny on their roles, how they see modern love, new-age relationship trends, and more. Excerpts:
How are your characters relatable to the Gen Z audience?
Angana: My age is closer to Gen Z, but I consider myself a zillenial. I believe in old-school romance. But I’m also practical and believe that we should stay in a relationship for as long as it is needed and come out at the right time. I play Sylva Siddiqui, who is a fiercely hyper-independent woman. She flees her roka in order to explore the world and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. When she meets Ayush, there’s a conflict of interest. She likes him, but he’s different from her. People deal with such internal struggles often, and I’m happy that I could play such a real character onscreen.
Bonny: My character Ayush is a Gen Z who is a nonbeliever of a proper relationship because he is very comfort-friendly. But he is also a believer in the idea that the partner will break up, but he won’t. Today, when my younger siblings come and say that they have broken up, it makes me think, if it is that easy? My character is very casual and cool, with a strained relationship with his mother. I think I have it in me to look and portray a Gen Z despite not being one.
Do you think love has become more complicated today, or people have started voicing their opinions too often?
Bonny: Both. People confuse love and like a lot. Today, love comes a lot more easily. When my younger siblings come over and have a discussion, I can relate to what was and wasn’t there in my days. Back then, we knew with whom we were flirting, having a fling, or wanted to stay together with. A lso, today it’s so easy to let go of relationships and move on. But as a Shah Rukh Khan lover, I believe in the long term.
Angana: I don’t think today the definition of love has changed. Through my interactions with the younger crowd, I feel that they also chase that old-school love that we have grown up watching in films or chasing around. Today, people are clear about what they want out of a relationship rather than dragging it on for long. These complexities are also shown in our show. These feelings are true to all age groups. Maybe those apart from Gen Z may realise it a little later. I was in a relationship back in school which went for two and a half years, and I moved on within two weeks of it ending. But I believe that my moving on happened while I was in the relationship, when I realised that there’s no point in dragging it. I am not a detached person, but I know that time passes.
From social gatherings to ghatak kaku /kakima and friends, the Cupid community has now shifted to social media. Is it a positive change or an unwelcome danger?
Angana: Absolutely an adverse effect! I have never been on any dating sites. I can’t relate to the idea that I’ll e-meet somebody, chat with them, meet them in person, and then I’ll decide if something clicks. For me, the face-to-face vibe matters a lot. Very few people may find love out of dating apps (nothing against them). I feel most of the time when people are bored, they go on social media and talk to someone. They are just chasing a feeling rather than living in the present.
Bonny: It has two ways to it. But I don’t believe in social media love. You can start a connection, then meet, and then fall in love. I know of a couple who are happily married after falling in love through social media. But in most cases, it doesn’t happen that way. Our OG cupids were better. Let’s get them back!
How do you think prioritising the self affects the equation one has with their partners?
Angana: I think this generation is vocal about their feelings. They give it a name and address it. Selflove, care, and actualisation are very important for any individual. So, if you are not taking care of yourself, then you cannot take care of anybody else. The way society has shaped up, people almost always forget to give themselves enough time and then burn out. Often in a relationship, we hear of one being too devoted for decades. But I think that is the idea of love planted by society. I believe that in a healthy partnership, there is growth of personal life and mindset.
Bonny: You have to be slightly selfish in every relationship and not just the romantic relationship. If you are not taking care of yourself, then you are not doing the right thing. If you go all out for one person, it might hurt you the most too. And then, the self-care and self-love it goes away. So, you can still be that self-loving and selfcaring person, and keep your partner happy.
Is slight jealousy healthy? Where to draw the line between jealousy, obsession, and toxicity?
Angana: I’m very territorial when it comes to relationships around me. I won’t call it jealousy. I am vocal about instances, but I’m not jealous about the other person. Obsession and toxicity go hand in hand. I think a person will only be obsessed with the idea of love when they have no purpose in their own life. A relationship is a big part of their life, but not their whole life. Toxicity has roots in various feelings and not just obsession. Its major reflection is in manipulation, which today has several names like love bombing, etc. But if you are clear about your equation with your partner, everything else can be sorted. Trust and love are important; that’s all.
Bonny: Jealousy should be there till a point. It shouldn’t be completely missing because then you are letting your partner go. For us, especially in the industry here, you need to have and maintain that thin line. If you do not like what your partner is doing, you can be jealous. That’s okay! That’s how girlfriends and boyfriends are. But for the professional part, you have to understand. Koushani [Mukherjee] is also into acting. If she is doing something that I do not like, I will be jealous at home, not outside. This happens because we are human beings. I also believe that trust and love have to be there. In our industry, especially, you have to trust your partner.
Have you played a character in your career trajectory that has made you rethink romantic relationships?
Angana: Definitely, Prem Shots has shaped a lot of my personal views. There’s a film I did with Mainak (Bhaumik) called Made in Kolkata which will release later this year. That’s also a very different take on love. Since I have played two different characters in the same genre, it has definitely impacted my views on love. But I won’t say they have changed the way I view it. I also relate to Sylva’s selfactualisation a lot from this series.
Bonny: My third film, Tomake Chai, had a young couple falling in love and dying in the end. I felt the way these characters were shown; maybe the conclusion could have been different in real life. Maybe back in the day it was relatable. But now reality and realisation hit differently.
Prem Shots is currently streaming on Bangla ZEE 5.