Actors Angana Roy and Bonny Sengupta open up about what ‘new age’ love means to them

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Angana: I’m very territorial when it comes to relationships around me. I won’t call it jealousy. I am vocal about instances, but I’m not jealous about the other person. Obsession and toxicity go hand in hand. I think a person will only be obsessed with the idea of love when they have no purpose in their own life. A relationship is a big part of their life, but not their whole life. Toxicity has roots in various feelings and not just obsession. Its major reflection is in manipulation, which today has several names like love bombing, etc. But if you are clear about your equation with your partner, everything else can be sorted. Trust and love are important; that’s all.

Bonny: Jealousy should be there till a point. It shouldn’t be completely missing because then you are letting your partner go. For us, especially in the industry here, you need to have and maintain that thin line. If you do not like what your partner is doing, you can be jealous. That’s okay! That’s how girlfriends and boyfriends are. But for the professional part, you have to understand. Koushani [Mukherjee] is also into acting. If she is doing something that I do not like, I will be jealous at home, not outside. This happens because we are human beings. I also believe that trust and love have to be there. In our industry, especially, you have to trust your partner.