Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman talk healing old wounds with Practical Magic 2

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman view their 1998 romantic comedy Practical Magic very differently today than they did 28 years ago. Upon its original release, the film received mixed reviews and had a modest box office performance. However, thanks to a new generation discovering it through social media, the film has become a beloved cult favourite. Now, the two Oscar winners are returning to their roles as witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2, arriving in cinemas on 10 September.
For Sandra, the sequel offers a chance to heal past wounds. She recalls the promotional tour for the original film as deeply challenging. "I had so much trauma from the press junket from the first one because it was brutal," Sandra shares. "We were not well-received because we were ‘too much’, ‘too witchy’, ‘too many women’ and ‘too many tones’. I’m like, ‘Have you lived a day in a life as a woman?’"
She admits she spent years "harbouring so much shame" over the rocky reception before realising the film had experienced a massive reappraisal. "It was just 28 and change years too early," Sandra adds.
Part of the film's second life reflects a broader societal shift in how the word "witch" is perceived. "The word is being taken back and there’s ownership of it from the community," she notes. For Nicole, the resurgence became deeply personal when fans began approaching her to declare it their favourite film.
As producers, Sandra and Nicole also faced the realities of mounting a legacy sequel on a budget. This included carefully rebuilding the iconic Owens house on a London backlot. They were mindful of costs, with Nicole noting that keeping expenses reasonable was essential to avoiding unnecessary stress.
The sequel, inspired by Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel The Book of Magic, introduces Joey King and Maisie Williams as Kylie and Antonia Owens. Joey describes the casting as a beautiful "passing of the baton". Producer Denise Di Novi has even hinted at a potential third film, suggesting this new generation of witches is just launching out into the world.