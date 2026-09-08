Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman talk healing old wounds with Practical Magic 2

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman view their 1998 romantic comedy Practical Magic very differently today than they did 28 years ago. Upon its original release, the film received mixed reviews and had a modest box office performance. However, thanks to a new generation discovering it through social media, the film has become a beloved cult favourite. Now, the two Oscar winners are returning to their roles as witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2, arriving in cinemas on 10 September.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman on Practical Magic 2

For Sandra, the sequel offers a chance to heal past wounds. She recalls the promotional tour for the original film as deeply challenging. "I had so much trauma from the press junket from the first one because it was brutal," Sandra shares. "We were not well-received because we were ‘too much’, ‘too witchy’, ‘too many women’ and ‘too many tones’. I’m like, ‘Have you lived a day in a life as a woman?’"