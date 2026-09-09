Godzilla Minus Zero teaser hints at King Ghidorah's return

The full-length teaser for Godzilla Minus Zero was been released by Toho. Although the studio hasn't yet revealed the identity of its second monster, the film makes it clear that King Ghidorah will return to terrorise postwar Japan both with and against the King of the Monsters.

Everything we know about Godzilla Minus Zero so far

The story is continued two years later in the sequel to Godzilla Minus One, which captivated viewers and went on to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 2023. In a country undergoing reconstruction, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe play Koichi and Noriko again while continuing to raise their adopted daughter Akiko. For what is being described as Japan's first-ever IMAX production, director Takashi Yamazaki, who also handled visual effects on the original, is back behind the camera.