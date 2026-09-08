Who is the Manhunter in Lanterns? Episode 4 finally reveals the truth

Lanterns, based on DC’s Green Lantern comics, is the DC Universe’s take on a crime thriller, more particularly, one with a distinctly True Detective-style approach. Each episode unfolds with a mind boggling mystery and leaves the viewers with one particular question: Who, exactly, is the Manhunter? The slow-burning mystery finally gets an answer in Episode 4, and the revelation is every bit as unexpected as the twists that have defined the series so far.

Who's the villain: DC's Lanterns finally unmasks the Manhunter

As the anticipation grew, the makers have now revealed the culprit in the fourth episode. The identity of the space antagonist hiding in Rushville, Nebraska is finally out of the bag. For context, the show revolves around a mysterious murder in rural America.

As investigation takes shape, each fragment of the storyline changes and leaves the audience shocked with the reveal. What begins as a seemingly ordinary case soon draws the detectives (Hal Jordan and John Stewart called the Green Lanterns) assigned to the case into a larger mystery, involving an alien threat known as the Manhunter, forcing the two Lanterns to question who they can trust.