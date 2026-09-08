Who is the Manhunter in Lanterns? Episode 4 finally reveals the truth

Lanterns, based on DC’s Green Lantern comics, is the DC Universe’s take on a crime thriller, more particularly, one with a distinctly True Detective-style approach. Each episode unfolds with a mind boggling mystery and leaves the viewers with one particular question: Who, exactly, is the Manhunter? The slow-burning mystery finally gets an answer in Episode 4, and the revelation is every bit as unexpected as the twists that have defined the series so far.
As the anticipation grew, the makers have now revealed the culprit in the fourth episode. The identity of the space antagonist hiding in Rushville, Nebraska is finally out of the bag. For context, the show revolves around a mysterious murder in rural America.
As investigation takes shape, each fragment of the storyline changes and leaves the audience shocked with the reveal. What begins as a seemingly ordinary case soon draws the detectives (Hal Jordan and John Stewart called the Green Lanterns) assigned to the case into a larger mystery, involving an alien threat known as the Manhunter, forcing the two Lanterns to question who they can trust.
The Manhunters are introduced as advanced synthetic beings created by the Guardians of the Universe before the Green Lantern Corps. Most of them were destroyed after they turned against their creators. However, one survivor captured by a Green Lantern, Abin Sur, escaped while being transported across the cosmos, eventually crash-landing on Earth. Following that, the next recruited Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart have been trying to track it down.
Now spoiler alert, the two lanterns following a series of trails come to a conclusion and pinpoints the culprit. They believe Zoe Macon, played by Poorna Jagannathan, is the Manhunter. Yet the reveal raises a more intriguing question: is Zoe really the villain?
Although for now the Manhunter has been found, the lanterns aren’t quite sure of it. There are more mysteries hidden and more reveals yet to make classic entries which would make the upcoming episodes even more interesting.