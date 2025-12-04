Scarlett Johansson in talks for The Batman Part II: Is she switching from Marvel to DC?

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly begun final negotiations with Warner Bros. regarding a role in "Batman 2," although no decision has been reached yet. When there are rumours concerning a possible collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and the Batman franchise, thoughts race as to what she could do within the Matt Reeves universe, especially since she has spent almost a decade as the Marvel character, Black Widow. No information has been leaked regarding the nature of the character or what may happen in the sequel since the screenplay is classified.

Why Scarlett Johansson Batman 2 casting is gaining momentum

Scarlett Johansson's rumoured casting in the sequel to The Batman has sparked several theories among fans. According to reports, Zoë Kravitz will not reprise her role as Selina Kyle in the upcoming sequel, so there seems to be an opportunity for a significant female character in this sequel. Fans believe that it could be that Scarlett Johansson is going to play Poison Ivy, one of Batman's greatest villains, or Andrea Beaumont (Phantasm), who is a fan favourite. No confirmation has yet been given regarding either role that Scarlett Johansson is associated with; however, industry sources say her role will be large and integral to the film's overall storyline.