Home Alone house owner John Abendshien breaks silence in his memoir Home, But Alone No More

John Abendshien, the original owner of the Home Alone house in Winnetka, has dropped a memoir Home, But Alone No More that reads like a love letter, a complaint form, and a survival manual all at once. For decades, his family lived in a home that millions believed belonged to a fictional eight-year-old with a talent for DIY warfare. And America acted accordingly.

John Abendshien tells what it really meant to live in the most famous Christmas movie house in America

John says the intrusions began almost immediately after the film’s release. At first it was harmless — a car slowing down, a sheepish wave, someone reenacting the “Kevin!” scream for their camcorder. But as the movie cemented itself into holiday DNA, the curiosity hardened into entitlement. People knocked just to “check if this is the real house.” They wandered past hedges as if entering a museum. One bold visitor allegedly asked if they could “just run up the stairs for a second.” Home Alone is a movie about fending off intruders, and yet the family who lived in the actual house couldn’t keep them off the porch.