Chris Columbus denies making another Home Alone film: Can’t recapture what we did 35 years ago

Filmmaker Chris Columbus might have created one of the most loved franchises with Home Alone films, but has no plans to return for another sequel and believes it should be left alone.

Chris Columbus on Home Alone film

Chris directorial Home Alone was released in 1990, featuring Macaulay Culkin in the lead role. The film revolved around Macaulay’s character Kevin, an eight-year-old who is left home alone while the entire family leaves for a vacation.

Home Alone became a sensation at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing film of 1990 in the USA. The film grossed over USD 476 million worldwide at the box office, against its budget of USD 18 million. It was followed by a sequel in 1992, titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.