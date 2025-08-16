Hamara Itihaas exhibition in Delhi honours INA’s Rani of Jhansi Regiment, the forgotten women freedom fighters

Considered India’s first and “perhaps only” international archive focusing on women freedom fighters from Southeast Asia, the exhibition showcases over 100 photographs, video interviews, 16mm film, letters, documents, and newspaper clippings. Much of the material comes from writer-filmmaker Sagari Chhabra’s own recordings and photographs from personal meetings with these women since 1995 with her HIAFF team, while other pieces have been sourced from families, private collections, and national archives.

Women in uniform

A section of the exhibition honours Indian-origin women of the Indian National Army’s (INA) Rani of Jhansi Regiment. Formed in 1943 by Subhas Chandra Bose, the regiment drew inspiration from Rani Lakshmibai, defeated in the 1857 Battle of Jhansi by Major General Hugh Rose, who famously described her as “a man among mutineers”.

Under the leadership of Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, the regiment drew women from across Southeast Asia — Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Burma (now Myanmar). They were not Indian by birth but by origin; many had never lived in India, yet made its freedom their cause.