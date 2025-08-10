Italian photographer Vittorio Sella’s stunning images of the Himalaya are displayed for the first time in Kolkata

Named Vittorio Sella: Photographer in the Himalaya brings to the people of the City of the Joy, the first time experience of viewing the largest collection of his photographs, outside the displays at Vittorio Sella Foundation. The most crucial part of his captures are the earlier recorded high altitude captures of the Kanchenjunga and K2 peaks.

Thomson who has been instrumental in curating the exhibition states, “The pioneering early photos of the Himalaya by the Italian master photographer Vittorio Sella have become famous and influential throughout the rest of the world – but have never, until now, been exhibited in India. This ground-breaking show from DAG will display his extraordinary images from the early 20th century as he travelled up into remote areas of the Karakorum and Kangchenjunga to take huge plate glass negatives and celebrate the glory of the high mountains.”

Vittorio Sella’s first encounter with the majestic peaks was in 1899, almost 126 years ago. From documents it has been gathered that Sella was accompanying British explorer Douglas Freshfield on an expedition to the Kanchenjunga. While the summit attempt was unsuccessful due to heavy snowfall, Sella could manage to capture stunning photographs that would change the way people perceived these ranges. He returned to the mountains again in 1909 where some of this beautiful and celebrated captures of the K2 was made.