Experimenter Ballygunge Kolkata brings to India, Sri Lankan artist Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah’s first solo show

A multi-disciplinary artist, a lecturer, an exhibitor beyond boundaries with his personal style of creativity, Sri Lanka’s Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah is not new to India. He has previously displayed several times at the Serendipity Arts Festival in group shows. But what makes his ongoing art exhibition at Experimenter Ballygunge Place, so special is that, it’s his first solo show in India. Titled, 'No Race, No Colour', the displays comprise his latest work developed over a span of four years and exploring themes like organic communication, regeneration of forest covers, interdependence and more. The exhibition is on display till September 20, 2025.
Before understanding Pakkiyarajah’s context of the exhibition in Kolkata, one needs to go back in time and recollect the history of man and nature. Coming from Sri Lanka which itself is a geographically rich country with forest covers, good soil and major agricultural community, one cannot forget that the eyes of colonizers were equally set in Sri Lanka for the same properties of the country. With time, through war, violence, famine, socio-political interventions, what has suffered the most are the forest and environment and related activities or settlements. Pakkiyarajah reflects on these regional disturbances to nature through his works – original and commissioned. His works talk about the trauma that such imbalances induce in nature and therefore mankind.
The displays traverse the realms of the present and the past – through daytime occurrences of nature, botanics and more which seamlessly transitions into the night-time which represents haunting nightmares and memories of the past. This also includes the recent past where global violence is almost becoming a normal affair.
In his words, “There is no race, color, or creed in flowers. They accompany us on our journeys,serving as a silent witness in funerals, ceremonies, and rituals. They represent and remind us of our departed loved ones. Flowers never cause strife or devastation; instead, they quietly offer beauty and meaning as they bloom.” Motifs like the blood moon, fish, ships, sea-life, forest, sky are recurring subjects in the exhibition. They not only allow the viewers to dive deep into the mind and creative process of the artist with a message, but also highlights the rich riverine and sea heritage of Sri Lanka itself.
Pakkiyarajah has broken the monotony of colours or brush strokes by making large, wall installations with folding techniques, jute or threads, sonic installations, wood dust, hardened cloths which not only points the way to using the emerging and futuristic mixed media, but also symbolise where this man-nature relationship might head to in the coming days. He allows the viewers to view, understand, interpret and perceive his works making it truly interactive in visuals and memory.
What: No Race, No Colour
Artist: Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah
When: till September 20, 2025
Where: Experimenter- Ballygunge Place, Kolkata
Timings: 10:30 am – 6 pm (Tuesdays – Saturdays)