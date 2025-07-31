Experimenter Ballygunge Kolkata brings to India, Sri Lankan artist Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah’s first solo show

In his words, “There is no race, color, or creed in flowers. They accompany us on our journeys,serving as a silent witness in funerals, ceremonies, and rituals. They represent and remind us of our departed loved ones. Flowers never cause strife or devastation; instead, they quietly offer beauty and meaning as they bloom.” Motifs like the blood moon, fish, ships, sea-life, forest, sky are recurring subjects in the exhibition. They not only allow the viewers to dive deep into the mind and creative process of the artist with a message, but also highlights the rich riverine and sea heritage of Sri Lanka itself.

Pakkiyarajah has broken the monotony of colours or brush strokes by making large, wall installations with folding techniques, jute or threads, sonic installations, wood dust, hardened cloths which not only points the way to using the emerging and futuristic mixed media, but also symbolise where this man-nature relationship might head to in the coming days. He allows the viewers to view, understand, interpret and perceive his works making it truly interactive in visuals and memory.

What: No Race, No Colour

Artist: Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah

When: till September 20, 2025

Where: Experimenter- Ballygunge Place, Kolkata

Timings: 10:30 am – 6 pm (Tuesdays – Saturdays)