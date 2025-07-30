Residents present their unique interaction with ‘ chance’ at Serendipity Arts Residency 2025’s Open Studio

Over the last decade, the Serendipity Arts Festival has not only made a name for itself but has been a platform to introduce veterans and emerging artists/ artistes in the field of multi-disciplinary practices. With a string of events leading up to their tenth edition this December in Goa, one of their primary events was the Serendipity Arts Residency 2025. As the residents end the programme, it is now time to showcase their talents which was further honed by experiences and expert sessions at the Residency. The Open Studio of the Serendipity Arts Residency kicks off on August 1 and goes on till August 8, 2025.
The Serendipity Arts Residency 2025 is now in its 8th year and has under its tutelage honed many emerging artists. Over a course of three months, the residents unlearn, learn, gather experience and put them all out into creating something which challenges the perceived societal notions. This year, residents have joined in from all over and will present their unique ideas on stage during the Open Studio. This year, the curation of the Residency and its displays revolve around the idea of chance.
Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts comments, “The Residency programme has always been a space for discovery - both for the artists and for us. What excites me most about this edition is how seamlessly collaboration, vulnerability, and experimentation have come together. The works you’ll encounter are not just reflections of individual journeys, but of a shared ecosystem of care and risk-taking. This is what the Foundation hopes to nurture: artistic practices that are brave, generous, and deeply rooted in context.”
The residents and their works offer unique insights into their minds and thought process. Anshumaan Sathe will present Come Play with me, which is a series of letters, portraits and sketching with trans-people. Malavika Bhatia who goes by the alter-ego MycoDyke will present an Archive of Impossible Exologies that highlights the relationship of Schizophyllum, a fungus species.
Anishaa Tavag’s Hi Bi Kadlekai explores her relation with masculinity while NingKhan Keishing’s Phunga Wari (Lusivi) draws from his mother’s narration of a popular Manipuri folktale. French multi-disciplinary artist Valia Russo’s Pediluve is a look into the relationship between photography, sculpture, and performance.
What: Serendipity Arts Residency 2025 Open Studio
Where: Serendipity Arts Foundation, New Delhi
When: August 1 – 8, 2025