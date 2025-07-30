Residents present their unique interaction with ‘ chance’ at Serendipity Arts Residency 2025’s Open Studio

The Serendipity Arts Residency 2025 is now in its 8th year and has under its tutelage honed many emerging artists. Over a course of three months, the residents unlearn, learn, gather experience and put them all out into creating something which challenges the perceived societal notions. This year, residents have joined in from all over and will present their unique ideas on stage during the Open Studio. This year, the curation of the Residency and its displays revolve around the idea of chance.

Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts comments, “The Residency programme has always been a space for discovery - both for the artists and for us. What excites me most about this edition is how seamlessly collaboration, vulnerability, and experimentation have come together. The works you’ll encounter are not just reflections of individual journeys, but of a shared ecosystem of care and risk-taking. This is what the Foundation hopes to nurture: artistic practices that are brave, generous, and deeply rooted in context.”