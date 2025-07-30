Myth, Memory, Meaning: Must-see art exhibition by women artists in Bengaluru

The title itself is a guiding light! 'Myth' as symbolic storytelling, 'memory' as a lived archive and 'meaning' as that ever-elusive, ever-shifting pursuit of understanding. These artists navigate these ideas with remarkable individuality, yet their voices resonate powerfully in unison. The display plays a crucial role of in shedding light on the female perspective in contemporary art, rich variety of materials, medium, techniques, the diverse ideas and storylines that underscore the significance of the female voice in the art world.

Each artist, with her distinctive visual lexicon, contributes to a rich dialogue around universal themes: time's relentless march, the solace of nature, the poetry of the mundane, the weight of lived experiences, the journey of inner transformation and the profound essence of the sacred.