Myth, Memory, Meaning: Must-see art exhibition by women artists in Bengaluru

In the heart of Indiranagar, Artisera Gallery presents its latest, Myth, Memory, Meaning, a captivating group exhibition that opened its doors on July 26, 2025 and will grace the gallery walls until August 16. This powerful showcase brings together the evocative works of four exceptional contemporary women artists: Ashu Gupta, Rakhee Shenoy, Smruthi Gargi Eswar and Sukanya Garg. This exhibition is more than just a display of art; it's a deep dive into the emotional, mythical, and symbolic dimensions of the human experience, deftly woven through the thread of storytelling.
The title itself is a guiding light! 'Myth' as symbolic storytelling, 'memory' as a lived archive and 'meaning' as that ever-elusive, ever-shifting pursuit of understanding. These artists navigate these ideas with remarkable individuality, yet their voices resonate powerfully in unison. The display plays a crucial role of in shedding light on the female perspective in contemporary art, rich variety of materials, medium, techniques, the diverse ideas and storylines that underscore the significance of the female voice in the art world.
Each artist, with her distinctive visual lexicon, contributes to a rich dialogue around universal themes: time's relentless march, the solace of nature, the poetry of the mundane, the weight of lived experiences, the journey of inner transformation and the profound essence of the sacred.
Meet the women behind the canvas!
Ashu Gupta introspects through intricate patternmaking, delicate embroidery, precise pen and ink work and evocative paper piercing. Her deeply layered, often monochromatic compositions, as she describes, are an exercise in introspection, revealing new meanings in the subtle complexities of everyday life and nature, urging viewers to appreciate simplicity. Her eerie portraits, like heads composed of floating eyes or figures dissolving into embroidered pixels, are particularly compelling.
Sukanya Garg delves into the profound intricacies of the human body and the journey of healing. Her expansive practice incorporates embroidery on silk, burnt paper, gold leaf, acrylic and pen and ink. Her work explores life's fragility and resilience, often taking viewers on a simultaneous journey into the body's interiority and the cosmos, ultimately aiming to instill hope in turbulent times.
Medium and techniques
Rakhee Shenoy brings textile-forward mixed media works. Fusing hand-drawn and painted elements with digital processes, her art incorporates embroidery, painting and handloom weaving. Inspired by daily life, cherished keepsakes and objects imbued with personal and cultural significance, she crafts surreal still life collages that blur the lines between internal and external worlds.
Smruthi Gargi Eswar manipulates acrylic in multiple thin washes over canvas, creating ethereal and fluid compositions. Her acclaimed Sister Misfortune series, for instance, boldly reinterprets lesser-known stories from Indian mythology through a potent feminist lens, challenging conventional narratives and exploring the multifaceted nature of womanhood.