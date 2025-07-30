Judging the Covers: Collector Arunabha Ghosh takes us through his vinyl collection

Cinema on the cover

Over the years, he has amassed nearly 10,000 records from across the world, especially from the US and Germany. While his collection includes everything from Western classical and Latin guitar to folk and Indian classical music, the exhibition focuses solely on film soundtrack covers.

The covers have been arranged chronologically, starting from the 1950s. One of Ghosh’s favourites, the 1959 Charlton Heston-starrer Ben-Hur cover, displays the film’s monumental scale through its massive, colossal architectural typography, against an ochre background. “You can see the lettering; it’s designed in such a way that just by looking at it, you feel like you're watching a 70mm movie,” he says.

Among the Hollywood highlights is The Godfather (1972), featuring the famous puppet-string logo in black and white. Another standout is Superman: The Movie (1978), with its gleaming 3D logo and an inner sleeve that shows Christopher Reeve in mid-flight, cape billowing behind.

On the other hand, Doctor Zhivago (1965) has a softer, wintry appeal; its split portrait of the lead lovers played by Omar Sharif and Julie Christie depicting the tragic romance set against the backdrop of the Russian revolution.

The Indian section of the exhibition is equally enchanting. Leading the row is Satyajit Ray, with four soundtrack covers of his films–designed by his son, Sandip Ray–put under spotlight. These include Shatranj Ke Khiladi, with a chessboard-like bordered pattern; and Ghore Baire, with the saffron wash and a flame motif placed atop the title.

The exhibition also displays lesser-acknowledged gems like the 1979 Meera album featuring Hema Malini framed within a quatrefoil border, or Oliver! (1968) with its vintage-inspired oval frame.