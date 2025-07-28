Surya Nikhil Saripalli on his journey from photographer to cinematic visual storyteller

The shift began during his MFA in Photography at the New York Film Academy, where he started doing behind-the-scenes (BTS) photography for student films. He wasn’t just capturing filmmaking processes but also the people behind them, be they cinematographers, gaffers, or directors, immersed in their craft. Treating BTS as an art form, he developed what he calls ‘cinematic BTS,’ where the crew became part of the visual poetry.

“Over time, directors and cinematographers would even adjust their actual frames after seeing mine, which, I’ll admit, is something I’m proud of.” For Surya, it’s about elevating both mediums. “Making stills feel like cinema, and treating cinema with the reverence I learned through photography.”

Surya has collaborated with music artistes like Alyssa Cass, Sangina, and Trent Park, each connection unfolding organically. He met Alyssa Cass through a school group post that read, “Looking to collaborate with a photographer who sees the world differently.” That line stuck with him. With Sangina, it was a more personal connection, introduced by a friend for a concert. “I wanted to document her performance not as an outsider looking in, but from the perspective of someone who truly saw her in the rawness of her performance, in the silences between notes.” Her emotional reaction to the photos was deeply validating for him.

His work with Trent Park emerged through an in-class collaboration where Surya was unanimously chosen as Director of Photography. He meticulously crafted the visual tone, lighting, and storyboards. “After the shoot, Trent was so impressed that he invited us to the private launch party of the song, a packed venue with over 700 attendees. That night felt like a celebration not just of the music, but of the visuals that brought it to life.” At the heart of all these collaborations is his goal to treat each image like a living, breathing frame that honours the artist’s story, emotionally resonant and visually unforgettable.

A major recent milestone was 7 Days in 7 Different Cities, a project documenting the U.S. tour of a leading Indian prime ministerial candidate. “It was one of the most intense, fast-paced projects I’ve ever been part of, and also one of the most personal.” Constantly on the move, working with new cities, venues, and lighting setups, the experience demanded technical perfection without the luxury of rehearsals. “But within all the pressure, there were moments of stillness that I’ll never forget—like capturing the quiet before a crowd erupted or seeing an elderly Indian-American couple cry during the national anthem. Those frames reminded me why I do this.” For Surya, it wasn’t about political documentation but about telling stories that transcended headlines. “It taught me that storytelling through photography isn’t about access; it’s about awareness.”

When reflecting on how shooting a political campaign differs from his other creative or commercial projects, Surya describes it as a different universe. “In a music video or fashion shoot, I can control the light, the frame, and even the moment, but in a political tour, the moment controls you.” There’s no retake. You either receive the shot or you miss it. “You’re not just capturing a person; you’re capturing a leader, a movement, and the emotion of an entire diaspora.” Despite this, he brings the same cinematic instinct and emotional sensitivity. “Political work made me sharper and quicker but also more grounded.”

Currently, he is working on what he calls one of the most personal and ambitious projects of his career, a series of 1,000 fine-art edited photographs of national-level athletes across India. “It’s my way of giving back to the community I came from. Because before I became a photographer, I was an athlete too.”

The project is about showcasing the soul of sports, the bruises, the breathlessness, and the quiet resilience, blending cinematic storytelling with raw realism. His vision is to take this series to museums, festivals, and global publications. “Not for validation, but to finally put India on the global photography map in a way it deserves. This is more than a project. It’s a promise to myself and to the land that raised me.”

Summing up his journey from Visakhapatnam to Los Angeles, Surya says, “It’s been a journey from narrow lanes to wide frames—from quietly observing life in Visakhapatnam to shaping how the world sees it through my lens in Los Angeles.” What started with movie posters on sunburnt walls has become a calling to turn every frame into a story and every shadow into a feeling. “From engineering classrooms to film sets, from borrowed iPhones to directing visuals on global stages, every step has taught me that this gift of seeing differently isn’t just mine to keep; it’s mine to share.” And yet, he says, this is only the beginning. “The world still needs to be conquered through cinematic visual storytelling, through my eyes. The lens is ready, and so am I.”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress