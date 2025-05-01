Chaitali Kohli talks Khauff, Crew, theatre journey, and her dream roles in web series

Chaitali’s performance was also noticed in her film Crew, which featured actors like Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “They were thorough professionals. Both of them are gems as co-actors. Kareena is a warm person — she made me feel super comfortable. It just makes your job easier when you have such easy-going actors around. She came well-prepared for the scene, and that made everything flow so smoothly.”

She recalls a specific moment from the shoot: “There was this one scene where Kareena sees her project file in the dustbin. Our director, being a quirky one, wanted something situationally funny. For that, Kareena gave around 12–14 takes just for variations. It was fun to watch the process — she wouldn’t give up until she found the perfect one, and he would let her play. It was superb to watch all that chemistry unfold.”

The actress says she’s now looking for intense, performance-oriented roles. “I adore what Shefali Shah does, and I look for performance-driven roles like hers — roles that convey a message and offer a larger scope for crafting. I always tend to pick something that is not just challenging but also acts as a catalyst in the story.”

Interestingly, Chaitali is also a well-known theatre personality, and her recent play Vishamrut has been creating a buzz. Has theatre shaped her journey? “It has definitely contributed to my growth as an actor. I have accepted myself as an actor, which was majorly missing in my personality earlier. It takes an experience like theatre to build that confidence, to understand your range, and to expand yourself as an artiste. Theatre challenges you because a lot happens during live performances — something I missed initially, starting out from the screen. I now feel more accomplished as an actor, ready to take on anything that comes my way.”

On the future of Marathi theatre, she adds, “Marathi theatre has given us many strong women performers like Reema Lagoo, Bhakti Barve, and today, we see many female actresses continuing that tradition. Marathi theatre has always contributed to producing great performers, and it continues to do so. I feel it has a bright future, especially now with a lot of mainstream actors participating — it has regained the status it truly deserves. Producers have faith in new-age stories like ours, and we are progressing. There are producers like Rahul Bhandare, backed by directors like Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Kenkare, who not only have massive experience but are also popular names, and they are coming up with bold scripts. Marathi theatre will remain strong and continue progressing.”

And what’s her dream role? “My dream role is what Shefali Shah played in Once Again. It’s a complex love story of two people in their 40s–50s and how they drift apart because of societal pressures but still remain connected in a supportive way, even though the relationship doesn’t see the usual 'happy ending.' It’s about the maturity of understanding — that’s my dream role.”

As for what’s next, she reveals, “Currently, I’m immersed in three web series with big banners, and each role feels like stepping into a new world. From portraying a heartbroken mother fighting for justice to an NGO officer navigating complex realities, each character demands a new version of me. It’s intense, it’s raw, and it’s exactly the kind of work I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112