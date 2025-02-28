Rizwann Sikander on his role as Gullu Pandey in ‘Sarkari Bachcha’ and acting career

He adds, "As for my criteria when choosing a role, I look for a character that’s interesting and has a strong emotional connection with the audience. It has to be relatable. I look for different aspects, like intelligence or vulnerability in a character. But what truly matters is that connection and the soulful touch that makes the character feel real."

Rizwann, who began his showbiz career in television with shows like India's Zee Great Indian Love Challenge, Haunted Nights, Aaj Maahi Vay, Gumraah, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Kasam Se, and Jab Love Hua, says the journey has not been a cakewalk.

"Nothing in life is easy. It took me time to break into the film industry, which is tough in the first place. Every actor has their own journey, and it's not easy to get through the industry’s barriers, especially with the pioneers who have already established themselves. But this film has the potential to be a breakthrough for me, as it has been performed in a grounded, relatable way. As a performer, I’ve always aimed to portray characters realistically, even in larger-than-life roles. It’s like a thali, where you get to experience all the flavours, rather than just one dish. I’ve always wanted my performances to offer a variety so people can enjoy every aspect."

We ask Rizwann if he discusses cinema with his sister, actress Shama Sikander, and he says, "We grew up watching cinema—my father had a video library, and I was exposed to world cinema. My sister and I discuss movies sometimes, but our views can differ. I don’t always ask for advice on how to prepare for a character or whether I should take on a different role. We just look for something that adds value to the projects we work on.When preparing for certain roles, I remember this one time before the lockdown. My sister and I were working on a short film, and there was an intense scene where I had to murder someone, cry, and show vulnerability. I had never done anything like that before, and I struggled to cry on cue. I had to ask my sister for help—I didn’t need glycerine; my performance was emoting it. She appreciated and commended me for that," says the actor, who has two more projects in the pipeline.

