Art Incept presents group art exhibition From Point to Infinity

Gayatri Singh, Director & Founder of Art Incept, lays out the intention of the show, “At Art Incept, our goal has always been about discovery—new ideas, new voices and what art can do to challenge, engage and last.” The show is an expression of this philosophy, collating a cross-generational collective to investigate the relationship between positive form and negative space, the real and the imagined.

Famous for its dedication to developing emerging artistic talent, Art Incept offers a platform for discussion and mentoring. It has run programmes such as the Inception Grant and has been involved in big events like the India Art Fair. The new exhibition continues this process of staging theme exhibitions that are visually interesting but also cerebral. From Point to Infinity will undoubtedly elicit curiosity and encourage visitors to get lost in the magnitude of its space.