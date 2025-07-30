Art Incept presents group art exhibition From Point to Infinity
A thrilling new exhibition, From Point to Infinity, is opening its doors at Shridharani Gallery. Organised by Art Incept, the exhibition guarantees a dive into the building blocks of visual language: the dot, the line and the space which separates them.
Curated by seasoned artists and Rockefeller Foundation resident Rahul Kumar, the show will showcase a body of work by an interesting mix of young and mid-career artistes. The stellar list of participants includes Aditya Mandlik, Arjun Sara, Deepak Agasthya, Jit Chowdhury, Kishwar Kiani, Nilanjan Das, Niyeti Chadha, Parul Sharma and Sandeep Ghule. Each of the artists, in their own medium, provides a personal vision of how the simple elements can be used to create, evolve and re-interpret the very definition of space.
Gayatri Singh, Director & Founder of Art Incept, lays out the intention of the show, “At Art Incept, our goal has always been about discovery—new ideas, new voices and what art can do to challenge, engage and last.” The show is an expression of this philosophy, collating a cross-generational collective to investigate the relationship between positive form and negative space, the real and the imagined.
Famous for its dedication to developing emerging artistic talent, Art Incept offers a platform for discussion and mentoring. It has run programmes such as the Inception Grant and has been involved in big events like the India Art Fair. The new exhibition continues this process of staging theme exhibitions that are visually interesting but also cerebral. From Point to Infinity will undoubtedly elicit curiosity and encourage visitors to get lost in the magnitude of its space.