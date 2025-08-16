From clay to canvas: Journeying through Kaveri Bharath’s solo show

When artist and teacher Kaveri Bharath turned 50, she decided it was time to pause, take stock, and in her own words “put out there what I have done for 50 years.” For decades, she had been known in different circles as a potter, a teacher, a sketcher. But rarely had anyone seen all these facets gathered together in one space. Her first solo show, 50-Fifty is a joyful coming together of her life’s work in clay, fabric, pencil, and paint.

“I’ve always been part of group shows, or shared exhibitions,” she reflects. “This time I wanted to celebrate my journey—the old and the new, the personal and the shared.” The title draws from a peculiarly Indian phrase: 50-50. “It’s never really half and half,” she laughs. “It’s a little bit of this, a little bit of that—like life itself.”