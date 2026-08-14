OTT releases this week: August 14 to August 20 - Lanterns, Outer Banks S5 and more

The Pogues are now stranded following the tragic loss of their dear member JJ and the Blue Crown. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, the Kooks blurring every safe route back home and an uneasy alliance with Rafe — the Pogues wage a high-stakes battle for vengeance and to reclaim their lost freedom, for one last time. August 20. On Netflix.