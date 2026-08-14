OTT releases this week: August 14 to August 20 - Lanterns, Outer Banks S5 and more

From gripping thrillers and high-stakes adventures to sporting legends and real-life stories, this week’s OTT line-up has something for every kind of viewer. Whether you’re looking for a tense drama, a revealing documentary or a new series to get hooked on, these upcoming releases bring a mix of fresh stories, familiar faces and compelling real-world narratives. Here’s what to add to your watchlist this week.
Following the highly publicised death of Boeing’s whistle-blower John Barnett and serving as a timely sequel to the 2022 documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, this gripping film delves deeper into the infamous aviation giant. It uncovers alarming whistle-blower allegations, startling revelations and testimonials from victims’ families who succumbed to Boeing’s alleged practices of deliberate aviation safety failures. August 19. On Netflix.
DC’s Green Lantern universe returns with an eight-episode series following two intergalactic peacekeepers — Lantern legend Harold ‘Hal’ Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) – who investigate a dark, terrestrial murder in a quiet part of Nebraska. As they dig deeper, they unearth a massive conspiracy connected to larger cosmic secrets. August 17. On JioHotstar.
The Pogues are now stranded following the tragic loss of their dear member JJ and the Blue Crown. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, the Kooks blurring every safe route back home and an uneasy alliance with Rafe — the Pogues wage a high-stakes battle for vengeance and to reclaim their lost freedom, for one last time. August 20. On Netflix.
This documentary goes behind the name ‘Novak Djokovic,’ exploring his journey from a war-torn Serbia to becoming one of tennis’ greatest names. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, training sessions, family moments and interviews with Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Boris Becker — it offers a closer look at the man behind the record-setting 24 Grand Slam titles. August 20. On Prime Video.
Inspired by the true events of the 26/11 attacks, this untold story follows Geeta Madhav Gandhare (Kangana Ranaut) and her team of 15 nurses and other hospital workers. While under siege inside Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, they courageously safeguard and rescue 400 critically ill patients, pregnant women and premature infants on one of India’s darkest and most gruelling nights. Language: Hindi. August 14. On Zee5.
This two-part documentary offers a rare look into one of India’s significant military operations, from strategic deliberations and preparations to the launch and execution of the 88-hour-long Operation Sindoor. It features firsthand accounts from military leaders, ground operatives, defence experts and journalists — offering a glimpse into the operation’s behindthe-scenes story. August 15. On Discovery+
Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is under the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical. She is all set for the D-day until she suddenly finds herself amidst a bigger drama that unfolds at home and takes centre stage — conflicting emotions, interpersonal dynamics and consequently, herself. August 14. On Netflix.