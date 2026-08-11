House of the Dragon Season 3 finale reveals who Alys Rivers really is

For two seasons, Alys Rivers has haunted the ruins of Harrenhal like a rumour nobody could quite pin down. She knew things before ravens could carry them, wandered into other people's dreams, spoke to Daemon Targaryen and, later, to a shaken Aemond, as though she'd already lived through whatever came next. Now, thanks to the Season 3 finale, we finally know why and the answer reaches back a hundred years, to the fall of one of Westeros's most infamous kings.

Who is Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon?

Officially, Alys Rivers (played by Gayle Rankin) has always been introduced as a bastard daughter of House Strong. Fans of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood know her as the woman rumoured to be Lyonel Strong's illegitimate daughter, a healer who quietly took over as Harrenhal's de facto maester after the last one fled the castle in the night.