Exclusive: Ranojoy Bishnu poses for Indulge and opens up about playing Rishi in Ghun Gaon

A

I don’t believe in the ideology of looking at other p e r for mances because the plots and situations are always different. Years ago, when I was new to the industry, I was doing a crying scene when the director told me to think about a situation wherein I had lost my mother and then react. This was practically impossible because the equation I share with my mother and the equation my character shares with his mother are very different. If I carried forward the same emotion, it would not have worked. That is why my basic process is to go back to the character’s childhood. Their adulthood is a reflection of their journey—the people they befriend, their education, friends, everything. So, when I heard about Rishi, both Soumya (Roy Choudhury) and I sketched the character to ref lect him on screen.