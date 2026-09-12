Anurag Kashyap returns to children’s cinema with Little Thomas, starring Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah

Undeterred, Thomas sets out on a mission of his own: to get his quarrelling parents kissing again, whatever it takes. The film promises to explore this everyday family tension entirely through a child's innocent, matter-of-fact logic, turning a small domestic wish into the engine of the entire story.

The film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal as Thomas's parents, while newcomer Hridansh Parekh takes on the title role of Thomas himself. Little Thomas is produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, and Ranjan Singh's Flip Films, alongside Anurag Kashyap. Official film-board listings credit Kaushal as both director and writer, with Kashyap, Ranjan Singh, and Kabir Ahuja among the producers.

Rasika's most recent theatrical appearance was Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released on September 4 and saw her reprise her fan favourite role as Beena Tripathi. Little Thomas marks Anurag's first excursion into children's storytelling since Return of Hanuman in 2007. With its release date fixed, all eyes will be on whether Anurag's first family-friendly film in nearly 20 years will captivate moviegoers in the same way that his edgier work has for years.