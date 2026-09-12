Anurag Kashyap returns to children’s cinema with Little Thomas, starring Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah

Nearly two decades after his animated film Return of Hanuman, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is returning to children's filmmaking, this time as producer. His new picture, Little Thomas, will be released in theatres across the country on October 23, marking a significant shift in tone for a filmmaker best known for gritty, adult-driven dramas like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday.
Little Thomas, directed by Kaushal Oza, is set in 1990s Goa and follows seven-year-old Thomas, a young couple's only kid. Thomas has one basic wish: a younger sibling. When he's told that a new baby requires his parents to kiss, he's perplexed because his mother and father are often arguing and haven't kissed in ages.
Undeterred, Thomas sets out on a mission of his own: to get his quarrelling parents kissing again, whatever it takes. The film promises to explore this everyday family tension entirely through a child's innocent, matter-of-fact logic, turning a small domestic wish into the engine of the entire story.
The film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal as Thomas's parents, while newcomer Hridansh Parekh takes on the title role of Thomas himself. Little Thomas is produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, and Ranjan Singh's Flip Films, alongside Anurag Kashyap. Official film-board listings credit Kaushal as both director and writer, with Kashyap, Ranjan Singh, and Kabir Ahuja among the producers.
Rasika's most recent theatrical appearance was Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released on September 4 and saw her reprise her fan favourite role as Beena Tripathi. Little Thomas marks Anurag's first excursion into children's storytelling since Return of Hanuman in 2007. With its release date fixed, all eyes will be on whether Anurag's first family-friendly film in nearly 20 years will captivate moviegoers in the same way that his edgier work has for years.
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