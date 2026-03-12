Gulshan Devaiah turns emotional as 8 A.M. Metro discovers a fresh wave of appreciation on OTT

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is overwhelmed with gratitude as his 2023 film 8A.M. Metro continues to receive heartfelt appreciation from audiences following its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Despite a modest theatrical run at the time of its cinema release, the film has discovered a renewed wave of love on OTT, touching viewers in unexpected and deeply personal ways.

Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher's 8A.M. Metro finds new life on OTT, celebrated for emotional depth

Starring Gulshan Devaiah alongside Saiyami Kher and written and directed by debutant filmmaker Raj Rachakonda, 8A.M. Metro is being celebrated for its intimate storytelling and emotional depth. Over the past few weeks, Gulshan has been inundated with messages from fans who say the film resonated with them long after the credits rolled.

Reacting to the outpouring of affection, Gulshan shared an emotional note, “The love that 8A.M. Metro is receiving now feels like a never-ending gift. When the film first released in cinemas in 2023, it had a very limited run - no massive promotions, no big marketing campaign, and not a wide release. It didn’t make noise at the box office, but somewhere deep down, we knew we had made something honest. Today, seeing audiences discover it on OTT and connect with it so personally is incredibly moving for me.”

He further added, “This film is incomparable in my journey. It may not have had commercial success, but the emotional success it is finding now is priceless. People are writing to me saying they saw themselves in the characters, that the silences spoke louder than words, that it reminded them of relationships, their personal or losses that were never fully grieved . That s just magical when a film can bring out such intense emotional relatability in people.”

Calling it the most emotionally vulnerable role of his career, Gulshan said, “8A.M. Metro is probably the most emotional performance I’ve given. It demanded a kind of stillness and internal turmoil that I hadn’t explored before. It’s not your typical love story - in fact, it’s a love story that was perhaps never meant to find its ‘perfect’ fate. And that’s what makes it so real. Not every connection is meant to culminate in fireworks. Some are meant to exist quietly, beautifully, and then pass.”

Reflecting on the film’s larger significance, he added, “In a world filled with chaos, aggression, and constant noise, we need films like this. We need sad films. We need stories that allow us to sit with longing, vulnerability, and incompleteness. 8A.M. Metro reminds us that it’s okay to feel deeply. That there is beauty in melancholy. And I think that purity in storytelling is what’s finally connecting with people.”

As 8A.M. Metro finds a second life and a growing fanbase online, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of intimate cinema - proving that heartfelt storytelling always finds its audience, no matter when or how.

