Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah reunite for soulful music video Aise Na Humko

Sharing her excitement, Saiyami Kher says, “I have always been a fan of Swanand’s work and have wanted to work with him. I truly feel he is a treasure and so incredibly gifted... such a fantastic writer, actor, and now a composer. It’s incredible how much one man can do! I was so happy when Gulshan agreed to come on board because we’ve worked together on 8 A.M. Metro and I share a certain comfort with him. He’s such a sport and wonderful to work with.”

Gulshan Devaiah echoes the sentiment, describing the collaboration as a creative continuation rather than a conventional reunion. He says, “I loved working with Saiyami; I loved spending time with her and getting to know her over Glitch and 8 A.M. Metro. Some people are just really nice to be around and she is one of them. We have a wonderful camaraderie and onscreen chemistry. I jumped at the opportunity of creating something along with her again. That’s it... it’s that simple.”

The music video has been shot exclusively in Nashik, with key portions filmed at Saiyami Kher’s farmstay, lending the visuals an organic and deeply personal charm. “We shot at my farm stay in Nashik, it felt like utopia and made the experience even more special,” Saiyami adds.

Streaming on YouTube.