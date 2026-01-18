Allu Arjun enjoys family time in Tokyo amidst Pushpa 2's promotions

Allu Arjun’s Tokyo visit is making headlines since the actor was seen promoting Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun was seen engaging with fans at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule that took place in Japan, impressively saying a line from the film in Japanese. This was seen receiving immense applause, marking the increasing globalisation of Bollywood. This visit also emphasized Allu Arjun's personal promotional style.

Allu Arjun took some time off to visit Tokyo with wife and kids

He visited the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo, one of the most iconic spots in the city, with wife Sneha Reddy and his two kids, Allu Ayan and Allu Arha. Dating back to 628 AD, the current structure, now in red, underwent post-war reconstruction and yet retains its five-story pagoda, incense trails, and extended eaves, evoking an older version of Tokyo. Photos of Allu Arjun at Sensoji Temple, along with his family, have gone viral, showcasing them in all their joyful litness rather than the hectic pace at which the promotion has been unfolding.