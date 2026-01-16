Allu Arjun stuns fans with Japanese dialogue at Pushpa 2 Tokyo Premiere

Allu Arjun’s Tokyo Premier of Pushpa 2: The Rule left the Japanese audience awestruck when the actor recited a line from the movie in Japanese, resulting in an unforgettable moment for the audience. The event witnessed the actor receiving massive applause and cheering from the audience, all set to share the stage with another actor, Rashmika Mandanna, as they both bowed down to thank the audience respectively. Pushpa 2’s popularity in Japan before the January 16th release can be observed from the event itself.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is the second part of the successful series of Pushpa: The Rise. It features Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film will release in Japan with Geek Pictures & Shochiku with more than 250 screens nationwide.
The crowd was eager when this interaction happened between the fans and the actor Allu Arjun. The actor was taking photos and signing autographs for the eager fans. Rashmika Mandanna was not left behind; she appeared on stage to greet the fans. This particular moment was shared on the official Pushpa 2 account on social platforms where the reaction of the actor when he was saying his dialogue in the Japanese language was displayed.
This marks a milestone for Allu Arjun as Indian cinema continues to grow globally. Since fans are waiting for the third series to drop, it is important to recognize that the success in Japan indicates that Allu Arjun's franchise has penetrated the continent.