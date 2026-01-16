Allu Arjun stuns fans with Japanese dialogue at Pushpa 2 Tokyo Premiere

Allu Arjun’s Tokyo Premier of Pushpa 2: The Rule left the Japanese audience awestruck when the actor recited a line from the movie in Japanese, resulting in an unforgettable moment for the audience. The event witnessed the actor receiving massive applause and cheering from the audience, all set to share the stage with another actor, Rashmika Mandanna, as they both bowed down to thank the audience respectively. Pushpa 2’s popularity in Japan before the January 16th release can be observed from the event itself.

Allu Arjun wows Tokyo audience at Pushpa 2’s Japan premiere

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is the second part of the successful series of Pushpa: The Rise. It features Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film will release in Japan with Geek Pictures & Shochiku with more than 250 screens nationwide.