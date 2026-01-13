Allu Arjun arrives in Tokyo ahead of Pushpa: The Rule Japan release on January 16
As Allu Arjun gears up for the release of his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule in Japanese on January 16, the Stylish Star arrived in Tokyo to promote the action-packed entertainer.
Allu Arjun touches down in Tokyo ahead of Pushpa 2 Japan release
Sharing a glimpse of his trip on Instagram, Allu Arjun posted a scenic postcard featuring the Tokyo skyline with a warm greeting to fans.
The film’s Japanese distributors, Geek Pictures India, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release with a post on their social media handles that read, “Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo! Indian cinema’s industry hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, igniting a wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa (sic).”
The leading lady of the franchise, Rashmika Mandanna joined in on the excitement, sharing the Japanese trailer on social media, “Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global… Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026. Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!”
Amidst the promotions, Allu Arjun also took a moment to wish Pushpa director Sukumar a happy birthday. Posting a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets, Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It’s a special day for me… more than for you… because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!! 🖤”
Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, continuing the saga of Pushpa Raj, a man who, after facing tremendous loss, takes charge of the red sandalwood smuggling world while confronting fresh threats from rivals and law enforcement. The sequel of the film opened to a rousing reception from the audience thus further sealing Allu Arjun’s name as a pan-India star.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl