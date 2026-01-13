Allu Arjun arrives in Tokyo ahead of Pushpa: The Rule Japan release on January 16

As Allu Arjun gears up for the release of his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule in Japanese on January 16, the Stylish Star arrived in Tokyo to promote the action-packed entertainer.

Allu Arjun touches down in Tokyo ahead of Pushpa 2 Japan release

Sharing a glimpse of his trip on Instagram, Allu Arjun posted a scenic postcard featuring the Tokyo skyline with a warm greeting to fans.

The film’s Japanese distributors, Geek Pictures India, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release with a post on their social media handles that read, “Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo! Indian cinema’s industry hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, igniting a wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa (sic).”

The leading lady of the franchise, Rashmika Mandanna joined in on the excitement, sharing the Japanese trailer on social media, “Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global… Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026. Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!”