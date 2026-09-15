Exclusive: Anuparna Roy talks about winning the NETPAC award at the Venice Film Festival

Does she feel the same fate awaits her second film, Lovers in the Blue Night? Anuparna reiterates, “I am not thinking about it yet because it will be touring a lot of international festivals first. But when it will come for the censorship, as I mentioned, I have faith in the censorship board. Art cannot be stopped and I am sure that the Government believes in it and they will let my second film also get a release in India. We are going to make sure that it releases in India and USA and that’s what we are working towards. I think everything will be fine. So, let’s be hopeful and show some courage to other indie film makers.”

Before signing off, she gives us a sneak peak of her next directorial project. She mentions, “I am making a very personal film next. It is not about migration. It will talk about a couple and the circumstances around them. The name of the film is ‘In the Shadow, In the Light’ which talks about a dysfunctional marriage under the destructive geographical areas of Jharkhand and Purulia. I was working on it for the last three years and it’s high time to make it now because I don’t have many stories. I know I am going to make two or three more films and them I am going to sign off because I don’t know what to make next. I don’t want to make products, I want to make films.”