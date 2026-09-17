5 classic '80s movies that defined the era's aesthetic

The 80s are back in fashion. Maybe not in the way those who actually lived through the decade would've imagine, but the 1980s have become a fashion statement for netizens today. From aesthetics reminiscent of our parents' and grandparents' pictures from the era to the imprints of the distinct sense of style and aesthetic that everyone had, it has always found its way onto the film reels of the filmmakers in that era.
With people now sharing AI recreations on social media, alongside big celebrities and brands optimising the opportunity to catch the trend, there's also a wave of opinion that this trend more often than not selectively highlights the best visual parts of that era. Here are X films from the decade that capture the aesthetic of the period beautifully (and without any AI)
The quintessential '80s favourite of a cinephile, Scarface can be the poster boy representation of the Miami Neon Luxury aesthetic and the distict sun-drenched decadence of the era. Apart from all the violence, this iconic Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer-starrer became a highe reference point for the tropical-look that we often come across in pop culture crime stories (like the GTA games) today. Wide-lapel suits, silk shirts styled by unbuttoning, and the glamourous Elvira Hancock's ensemble — the '80s were an unfirgettable era.
Before the era of CGI (and AI), the weary impact of technological advancements and their misuse was a popular idea for filmmakers to explore. Not only did this film, directed by the legendary Hollywood director Ridley Scott, feel ahead of its time, but it also presented its interpretation of what techno-futurism would look like. There's something about looking back at how people in the '80s viewed such topics. Ridley presented rain-slicked streets, neon signs lighting up alleys that were barely lit, and smoke on every street engulfing a POV view. Physical soundstage sets designed to make the performers and viewers feel immersed further allowed a certain visual language, distinct to that era, to creep in. From retro-futuristic powersuits and shoulder pads as the go-to outfit choices to present this vision, alongside the iconic victory-roll hairstyles from that period, this is something that AI may not be able to replicate to the tee.
While Hollywood's meticulaously designed soundstages and fashion options set the tone from a different part of the world, Kamal Haasan in Nayakan became one of the most iconic characters in popular Indian cinema. Flashy commercial clothes including the sleeves rolled-up high and unbuttoned stylings to crisp white veshti all white ensembles, signalling power that he held, we learnt how the '80s were all about the gritty look while also being 'out-there'
While the trio pairing in this film can already be considered iconic for the late 1970s and '80s and the story maybe controversial for today, we cannot deny that this film oozed colours that images immatating them today often fail to capture. Amitabh Bachchan in turtleneck sweaters and Jaya Bachchan and Rekha in chiffon saris pefectly set the tone for how Bollywood romance would look like in not just years, but decades to come.
Wit Aparna Sen's Paroma, we get to witness the sophisticated urban middle-class realism captured with the natural light that lit up such households in Kolkata. Making for a perfect addition to this watchlist of movies from the '80s that capture that eras aesthetic is this films ability to highlight the contrast that exists between Rakhee Gulzar's traditional white laal-paar sari that she adorns as the titular character and Mukul Sharma's Rahul who reflected the perfect denim jackets and loose linen shirts look of that era that many Indians followed.