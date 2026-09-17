5 classic '80s movies that defined the era's aesthetic

The 80s are back in fashion. Maybe not in the way those who actually lived through the decade would've imagine, but the 1980s have become a fashion statement for netizens today. From aesthetics reminiscent of our parents' and grandparents' pictures from the era to the imprints of the distinct sense of style and aesthetic that everyone had, it has always found its way onto the film reels of the filmmakers in that era.

With people now sharing AI recreations on social media, alongside big celebrities and brands optimising the opportunity to catch the trend, there's also a wave of opinion that this trend more often than not selectively highlights the best visual parts of that era. Here are X films from the decade that capture the aesthetic of the period beautifully (and without any AI)