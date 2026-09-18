Sanya Sagar opens up about A Mosquito in the Ear and the role she almost turned down

A

The film came to me when I was literally not expecting it. The whole experience was magical. I received a casting call for what I was told was a short international film about a nun in an orphanage in Goa. That’s all I knew when they called, and I remember thinking, ‘Man, I’m not interested.’ They insisted I at least test for it, so I auditioned. At the time, I was in Mumbai shooting for another project. Then I got a call saying I was locked for the part. Believe it or not, I was still contemplating whether to do it! They told me they were looking for ‘the Skoda ad girl’. I had done a Skoda ad that was also shot in Goa, and they really wanted to lock me for the role.

By then, I found out that the film was based on a graphic novel. I looked it up and immediately felt a connection when I read that adoption was at the heart of the story, because that’s a subject very close to my heart. So, I said yes. The scene I had auditioned with was also such a sweet one. I had no idea about the scale of the production or the people involved until I arrived on set, and what a pleasant surprise it was! I met Sunitha Ram ma’am, who is a producer at Excel and was one of the producers on The Archies. Then there was Darren Dean, who produced and wrote The Florida Project with Willem Dafoe — I had been a fan of that film. And then, of course, Nico, who is such a brilliant director. It just kept getting better, you know? Only after we wrapped did I connect with Joe Thomas, who has produced films like Monkey Man with Dev Patel.

I’m so grateful I did the part. You know what they say: what’s meant to be will be. Otherwise, who would have thought that an actress from Goa would land an international role? It’s so uncanny. Here I am, surfing, working out and living far away from city life, and somehow this came my way. But as they say, what’s meant to be will be.”