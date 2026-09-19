Prosenjit Chatterjee steps in as the idealist doctor and father in Pavel’s new film Daktar Kaku

The narrative follows a fateful night when Daktar Kaku loses his ill wife in an accident and Karna / Pocha loses his mother too. That is when the doctor takes Karna and his sister, Mampi (Suchandra) under his wings and they grow up with his own child Pushkin. The timeline follows the three protagonists through childhood, as teenagers, through their college years, and on to their careers, every time focusing on the stark difference in each of their paths. While Karna never forgets where he comes from, how grateful he is to his Daktar Kaku and strives to make him proud each day, Pushkin sees his ambition growing and strives to detach himself from his roots. But as the Daktar reiterates multiple times, ‘Shomoshyar Naam Karl Marx’, his roots, upbringing, moral dilemma and father’s ideals never truly leave him.

What is striking about the movie is that polar opposites like duty and responsibility, ethics and the unethical, class and economy, modernization and extinction, gratefulness and sacrifice walk hand in hand without being thrown at the audience’s face. The subtle reality of the situation actually makes one think it over how they would have reacted in certain situations. Moreover, the fact that it caters to several generations together, makes it a brilliant family drama. Its success and relevance lies in bringing to the forefront the dangerous fight that morality and pure middle-class upbringing carries on against commercialization, ambition, and the changed meaning of success to stay relevant today.