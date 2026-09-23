The Bollywood horror film that needed ambulances outside theatres and offered INR 10k reward

When Darwaza hit the big screens on January 21, 1978, little did anyone know how much terror it would invoke. The film, which was produced by the Ramsay brothers, apparently became a hot topic of discussion in tinsel town. The makers then declared a prize of ₹10,000 for anyone watching the entire film alone.
The challenge was accompanied by a stringent set of rules. Anybody willing to accept this challenge had to see the movie alone, stay seated during the entire time, and sit through the opening part without the lights being turned on.
It is said that certain viewers attended the theatres but were unable to complete the viewing of the movie. It is further said that they exited the theatres even before the screening got completed. The fact that there were ambulances parked outside the theatres where the movie Darwaza was being screened created an even greater hype.
The ambulance stunt, however, proved to be a publicity stunt for the movie itself, since it was meant to instil fear and at the same time create an even greater curiosity about what could be seen in the theatre.
The cursed mansion that harboured a horrifying mystery stood at the heart of the Ramsay brothers' film, Darwaza. This mansion housed a demon caged in by the door for many years. When the door was opened, the supernatural being was released, causing havoc.
Aniruddh Agarwal was cast for the role of the demon, who was called Anokha. This man had an impressive build that made him look even scarier. In addition, Anil Dhawan, Shyamali and Imtiaz Khan were also a part of the movie.
It is said that the movie was made on a budget of about ₹50 lakh, but there are no official box office collection details available. The movie is said to have made about ₹2-3 crore at the box office.
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