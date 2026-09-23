Cinema

The Bollywood horror film that needed ambulances outside theatres and offered INR 10k reward

Darwaza became a sensation after its 1978 release, with a ₹10,000 solo-viewing challenge and ambulances outside theatres adding to its frightening reputation
Darwaza became a horror sensation with a ₹10,000 solo-viewing challenge
Darwaza: The 1978 Bollywood horror film that offered Rs 10,000 for watching it alone
Updated on
2 min read

When Darwaza hit the big screens on January 21, 1978, little did anyone know how much terror it would invoke. The film, which was produced by the Ramsay brothers, apparently became a hot topic of discussion in tinsel town. The makers then declared a prize of ₹10,000 for anyone watching the entire film alone.

Darwaza and the terrifying challenge that made headlines

The challenge was accompanied by a stringent set of rules. Anybody willing to accept this challenge had to see the movie alone, stay seated during the entire time, and sit through the opening part without the lights being turned on.

It is said that certain viewers attended the theatres but were unable to complete the viewing of the movie. It is further said that they exited the theatres even before the screening got completed. The fact that there were ambulances parked outside the theatres where the movie Darwaza was being screened created an even greater hype.

The ambulance stunt, however, proved to be a publicity stunt for the movie itself, since it was meant to instil fear and at the same time create an even greater curiosity about what could be seen in the theatre.

His imposing physique made the character particularly menacing
Aniruddh Agarwal played the demon, named Anokha

The cursed mansion that harboured a horrifying mystery stood at the heart of the Ramsay brothers' film, Darwaza. This mansion housed a demon caged in by the door for many years. When the door was opened, the supernatural being was released, causing havoc.

Aniruddh Agarwal was cast for the role of the demon, who was called Anokha. This man had an impressive build that made him look even scarier. In addition, Anil Dhawan, Shyamali and Imtiaz Khan were also a part of the movie.

Their later films, including Purana Mandir (1984) and Veerana (1988), became major box-office successes
Darwaza also helped establish the Ramsay Brothers' reputation for Hindi horror

It is said that the movie was made on a budget of about ₹50 lakh, but there are no official box office collection details available. The movie is said to have made about ₹2-3 crore at the box office.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Darwaza became a horror sensation with a ₹10,000 solo-viewing challenge
Orlando Bloom reportedly walks out of Priyanka Chopra's Reset, days before filming
The Ramsay Brothers
Ramsay Brothers
classic Hindi horror films

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com