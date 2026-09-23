The Bollywood horror film that needed ambulances outside theatres and offered INR 10k reward

When Darwaza hit the big screens on January 21, 1978, little did anyone know how much terror it would invoke. The film, which was produced by the Ramsay brothers, apparently became a hot topic of discussion in tinsel town. The makers then declared a prize of ₹10,000 for anyone watching the entire film alone.

Darwaza and the terrifying challenge that made headlines

The challenge was accompanied by a stringent set of rules. Anybody willing to accept this challenge had to see the movie alone, stay seated during the entire time, and sit through the opening part without the lights being turned on.