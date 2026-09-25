Selvi: Anjali Patil’s tender Tamil drama about an ‘invisible’ migrant caregiver

When a film is built around someone who is easy to overlook, the smallest details can become the most revealing. Selvi, the Tamil-language drama produced by and starring National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, follows a migrant home-care worker whose everyday life slowly opens up to reveal a complex emotional world.

A tender Tamil drama explores the inner world of a timid home-care worker, blending global cinematic influences with intimate realism

Directed by debut filmmaker Sailesh Rathnakumar and co-written by Rathnakumar and Bargav Sridhar, Selvi has been selected as one of only two Indian films in the Vision – Asia section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival. Ahead of its world premiere, we speak to Anjali Patil, offering audiences their first look at Selvi and the world she inhabits.

The character immediately drew Anjali in. “Selvi looks like an absolutely invisible character in our day-to-day life. But her inner landscape makes it very hard to miss,” she says. “When Sailesh and Bargav first sent their long synopsis, I read it in one go. I gently asked if I could play the lead, and they said they were writing it with me in mind.”

At the heart of the film is the experience of migration and caregiving, but the story looks beyond the geopolitics surrounding the movement of healthcare professionals. “We have seen the migration of healthcare professionals, but never beyond its geopolitics,” Anjali says. “Selvi is an intimate observation of one such professional, which allows us to go deeper into their emotional and personal landscape as human beings.”

Playing a home-care worker also required attention to the smallest gestures. Nurses were present on set to help with the handling of patients and medical equipment, while an unexpected hospital stay during pre-production gave Anjali another opportunity to observe the profession closely. “I spent some time in the hospital, where I kept observing nurses without being creepy,” she recalls.