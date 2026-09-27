Epic fanfares and heroic themes: The top 12 superhero film and TV scores before Avengers: Doomsday

With the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore, audiences are reliving the epic conclusion to a vast saga that includes a variety of narrative callbacks. A special throwback of the films epic fanfare is a big part of what people are enjoying about this nostalgia ride.
Now, as all roads lead to the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, a rush of memories from our viewing of superhero films and shows remind us of some epic themes that kept playing on in our head even after the credits rolled. Here is our pick of the top 12 superhero film and show ahead of Doomsday.
Marvel perfectly completed a meaningful arc for the character of Loki as he sat in the throne at the end of time holding all timelines in his hands as penance. With History is Now track by Natalie Holt playing in the background, it felt almost cathartic to see all the character's seemingly bookended chapters coming to a close in a bittersweet unison before the screen cut to black.
If redemption had a tune, it would feel like the orchestral crescendo of Purpose is Glorious, the penultimate track we hear at the end of the Loki Season 2 finale. Before swelling into a hopeful cacophony of majestic fanfare, this track (the name of which is a twist on Loki's popular catchphrase "I'm burdened with glorious purpose"), builds slowly, giving the viewer a sense of the magnitude of impact that the story's turn of events has brought about.
Every superhero fan remembers where they were when Alan Silvestri's Portals' opening beats and notes played. As this epic fanfare slowly introduced the revived heroes that were lost in Avengers: Endgame everyone started losing their minds. And when the crescendo hit right before a mind-boggling release, the words "Avengers, assemble!" from Captain America's mouth catapulted the superhero genre into the zenith!
Seldom had the audience experienced the story of superheroes where they had lost en masse like this. When Thanos sat quietly in his farms before the credits of Avengers: Infinity War began to role, every viewer held their breath trying to process what they just watched on the screen. The devastating yet emotonal tune of Infinity War by Alan Silvestri then played over the credits and the viewers had to leave the theatres echoing the emotions of the surviving on screen Avengers' members.
Back when the DC Universe was dark, Hans Zimmer chose to bring in an orchestral rock touch to the first time we witnessed Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman with Is She With You? in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As this music rose, both Batman and Superman looked at Wonder Woman with awe just like the audience did.
John Williams's epic Main Title from the 1978 film starring Christopher Reeves as the Man of Steel has forever been etched into our memories. With James Gunn's latest Superman film bringing back the track's version in a way that pays tribute and honours it while also giving it a refreshing transformation, John Williams's original notes retain the shope, optimism and nobility that the hero represents.
Danny Elfman's The Batman theme from the Michael Keaton-starrer Tim Burton 1989 directorial is legendary for how it percieved and interpreted the superhero genre. Giving further nuance to the character, this theme established and echoed the dark and gothic identity of The Dark Knight alongside embrasing his burneded heroism with an operatic touch.
In what is widely regarded as one of the best superhero films ever made, the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man series honestly revolutionised how we see superheroes. And the emotions associated with the character — love, anger, loss — were perfectly brought together in the Main Title by Danny Elfman. Fans still recall the soaring joy of web-slinging shared by them alongside Spider-Man as he swung from one New York skyscraper to another.
Michael Giacchino's Marvel credits can easily reflect his wide range of fanfare's that can seem perfectly set for superhero films. But when Matt Reeves' 2022 flick The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader first graced the theatre screens, we truly learnt of the incredible ranged he possesed. Echoing the film's noir visuals and storyline, Michael's four-note motif became one of the best superhero themes that fan heared in recent times.
We all remember growing up watching the dysfunctional Incredibles family eventually finding the right chord to strike to get their dynamics right. But Michael Giacchino's the The Incredibles theme does more than highlight the perfection of this superhero family it brings about the 1960s spy-tune heavily influenced by brass-heavy tunes. This one truly is an all time classic
No one can deny the level of talent that Ludwig Göransson presents everytime he scores a film. The level of dedication he puts into the research behind the tracks, the instruments to be used only reflects a master's process with great detailing and respect to the cultural heritage that the music carries. This is perhaps exactly why, when fans witnessed the late Chadwick Boseman's T' Challa emerge from the embers during the climax battle of the first Black Panther, they cheered, resonating with every emotion, burden and responsibility the character and his mantle carried.
When Henry Cavill's Clark Kent took his first flight after donning the kryptonian outfit that his father left behind in the ship, we witnessed the young Kansas boy finally finding purpose and identity. With Hans Zimmer's Flight playing in background, Superman was born.