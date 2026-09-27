Epic fanfares and heroic themes: The top 12 superhero film and TV scores before Avengers: Doomsday

With the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore, audiences are reliving the epic conclusion to a vast saga that includes a variety of narrative callbacks. A special throwback of the films epic fanfare is a big part of what people are enjoying about this nostalgia ride.

Now, as all roads lead to the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, a rush of memories from our viewing of superhero films and shows remind us of some epic themes that kept playing on in our head even after the credits rolled. Here is our pick of the top 12 superhero film and show ahead of Doomsday.