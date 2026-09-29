Rajkumar Rao's National Award-winning film, Shahid, gets OTT release after 13 years

Rajkumar Rao's Shahid was released in 2013 but has finally made it to an OTT platform 13 years later. It is a National Award-winning movie directed by Hansal Mehta. The film has earned the National Award for its portrayal of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was murdered in 2010.

Rajkumar Rao's Shahid gets OTT release: But writer-editor Apurva Asrani asks ‘Why Now?’

The arrival of Rajkumar Rao's Shahid on Prime Video has prompted writer-editor Apurva M Asrani to revisit the film's unusually long journey to streaming. Sharing his thoughts on X on Monday, he wrote, “The National Award-winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home."