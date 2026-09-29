Cinema

Rajkumar Rao's National Award-winning film, Shahid, gets OTT release after 13 years

Rajkumar Rao's Shahid, the National Award-winning film directed by Hansal Mehta, is now streaming on Prime Video, prompting writer-editor Apurva Asrani to ask why it took so long
Rajkumar Rao's Shahid, Hansal Mehta's National Award-winning film, is now available on Prime Video
Rajkumar Rao's Shahid finally streams on Prime Video after 13 years
Updated on
2 min read

Rajkumar Rao's Shahid was released in 2013 but has finally made it to an OTT platform 13 years later. It is a National Award-winning movie directed by Hansal Mehta. The film has earned the National Award for its portrayal of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was murdered in 2010.

Rajkumar Rao's Shahid gets OTT release: But writer-editor Apurva Asrani asks ‘Why Now?’

The arrival of Rajkumar Rao's Shahid on Prime Video has prompted writer-editor Apurva M Asrani to revisit the film's unusually long journey to streaming. Sharing his thoughts on X on Monday, he wrote, “The National Award-winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home."

Apurva then asked how Rajkumar Rao's Shahid continued not to have a platform to stream even after so many years. He correlated the delay with the political situation prevailing after the movie. He further pointed out the difficulties that filmmakers, actors, and writers faced while trying to make movies about similar topics.

Many netizens applauded the movie in the comment box, saying, "I remember watching this and thinking some day I will also meet the same fate as shahid. Early days of my activism. Used to be so scared. I cried watching this. It's a beautiful film. Congratulations Apurva."

Another person commented, "I can proudly say I saw this in the cinemas. Was gutted at the the climax and I still remember it. Beautiful movie." Another X user shared his real-life experience saying, "I am a lawyer because the CJI asked me to fetch a license This movie inspired me My life is mere currency for India and her freedom."

Later, he also questioned the changing landscape of Indian movies: "So why now? Why does a film like Shahid finally find a streaming platform in 2026? Has the mood changed? Is there growing resistance to the politics of fear?"

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Rajkumar Rao's Shahid, Hansal Mehta's National Award-winning film, is now available on Prime Video
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National Award
Rajkumar Rao
Hansal Mehta

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