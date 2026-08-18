Onam 2026: Binge-watch these 6 OTTs and reconnect with Kerala

This Onam, if you plan to relax with friends and family at home or you are spending it alone away from home, tune into these OTT platforms and watch these six movies to reconnect with your roots.
South heart-throb Dulquer Salmaan who pays a young chef Faizi, will take you to the roots through food. Just like during the festival, Onam Sadhya holds prime importance; similarly, this movie reflects on the rich local and traditional food culture of Kerala and may inspire you to cook up a meal for yourself. Coming back to the narrative, Faizi reunites with his grandfather, Kareem (Thilakan) who runs Ustad Hotel and together they discover that food is also a love language. Streaming on JioHotsar.
A newly –married couple’s peaceful bus journey around Kasaragod turns topsy-turvy after a chain-snatching drama unfolds. This story details around the life of a married couple and with its humour, dialect, comic characters and situations, it is very real watch. Directed by Dileesh Pothan it stars Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Nimisha Sajaya in leading roles. Streaming on JioHotstar.
If you are just keen to know how daily life and celebrations go about in Kerala, then this movie written and directed by Zakariya is the perfect pick for you. Soubin Shahir essays the role of a football team manager from Malappuram. When a team member, an injured Nigerian player (Samuel Abiola Robinson), starts staying with him, he gets a closer glimpse of the daily life, culture and warmth of a regular family living in the town. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Situated near Kochi, in the small fishing village of Kumbalangi, it follows the story of four brothers who live in a dysfunctional household. When we talk of Kerala, invariably the beautiful palm trees and the backwaters come into mind. Discover the beauty and all that lies beyond this image including the fishing community, daily life, family life and more in contemporary Kerala. Directed by Madhu C Narayanan, it stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, and Sreenath Bhasi in lead roles. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Aiming to relax with your family after a hearty meal during Onam, then this movie is the perfect one to watch with young children or teenagers around. Indrans essay the role of Oliver Twist who is a technologically challenged father trying hard to connect with his sons who suffer from a digital obsession. Looking beyond the humour and wit, it also captures a very essential part of today’s device-obsessed generation, which automatically strains real relationships. Directed by Rojin Thomas, it stars Indrans, Vijaya Babu and Sreenath Bhasi in lead roles. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
An anthology of nine short stories written by Malayalam writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair not only includes a legendary cast but also offers viewers a glimpse into the culture, literature, community and social fabric of Kerala, making it a good watch during Onam. Notable names like Fahadh Faasil, Mammootty, Kamal Hasaan and Mohanlal are a part of the ensemble cast. Streaming on ZEE5.
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