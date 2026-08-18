Onam 2026: Binge-watch these 6 OTTs and reconnect with Kerala

An anthology of nine short stories written by Malayalam writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair not only includes a legendary cast but also offers viewers a glimpse into the culture, literature, community and social fabric of Kerala, making it a good watch during Onam. Notable names like Fahadh Faasil, Mammootty, Kamal Hasaan and Mohanlal are a part of the ensemble cast. Streaming on ZEE5.

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