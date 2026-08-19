Gangnam Style hits 6 billion YouTube views: Here's how much money it has earned

Released on July 15, 2012, PSY’s Gangnam Style is an international hit because of its unique music video, horse-riding dance, and catchy lyrics. The video became an inspiration for numerous parodies and imitations, and was the first YouTube video to have more than 1 billion views.
In 2013, Google revealed that the ad revenue from this video was more than $8 million when the total view count was about 1.2 billion. Ever since then, this has grown to about 6.03 billion views. The precise lifetime earnings that YouTube has made from the Gangnam Style video is unknown. In addition, estimates may differ since advertising prices may fluctuate widely, and not every view is worth the same advertising revenue.
Grok calculated recently that the rights holders would be able to make tens of millions of dollars from advertising on YouTube. By using usual rates of revenue from music videos at $1 to $3 per thousand views, it came up with the figure that 6.03 billion views would mean tens of millions of dollars from ads alone.
The tweet went viral within minutes. One person said, "Hey @grok, can I make as much as that in the next 3 years?" Another person commented, "@grok be honest… has Gangnam Style printed enough cash to make a broke soul like me finally quit crying and start dancing?" Another X user said, '@grok this Gangnam Style revenue drop just hit me right in the feels, tens of millions from one horse dance after 14 years?! Absolute legend energy, I’m shook and obsessed.'
Gangnam Style is a viral song produced by the South Korean singer PSY and launched on July 15, 2012, as a part of his sixth studio album "PSY 6 (Six Rules), Part 1." It is a funny song which makes fun of the image and lifestyle related to the rich people living in Gangnam, Seoul.