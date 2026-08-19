Gangnam Style hits 6 billion YouTube views: Here's how much money it has earned

Released on July 15, 2012, PSY’s Gangnam Style is an international hit because of its unique music video, horse-riding dance, and catchy lyrics. The video became an inspiration for numerous parodies and imitations, and was the first YouTube video to have more than 1 billion views.

Gangnam Style has generated millions, but its full revenue is not public

In 2013, Google revealed that the ad revenue from this video was more than $8 million when the total view count was about 1.2 billion. Ever since then, this has grown to about 6.03 billion views. The precise lifetime earnings that YouTube has made from the Gangnam Style video is unknown. In addition, estimates may differ since advertising prices may fluctuate widely, and not every view is worth the same advertising revenue.