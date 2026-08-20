OTT releases this week: August 21 to August 27

When spirited and jovial influencer Pavi (Saanvee Meghana) experiences the anxiety of leaving her home after her marriage to her husband (Elan), the latter decides to break convention and move into her house to live with her family instead. What follows is a range of awkward first impressions and family chaos as they navigate their newly married life and understand the reality of what redefining a modern relationship entails. Language: Tamil. August 21. On Netflix.