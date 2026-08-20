OTT releases this week: August 21 to August 27

This week's OTT watch list is a hand-picked variety of all the exciting projects releasing across various platforms. From a Bollywood comedy to a peek at the season opener of the Premier League featuring reigning champs Arsenal, there is something in it for all.
When a businessman attempts to launder INR 2,000 crore of black money by deliberately funding what he believes will be the biggest box-office disaster, he hires a washed-up actor (Akshay Kumar), a gangster, an incompetent director and a host of quirky supporting actors. During the shoot, the team is mistaken for a real-life army unit because of their costumes and props. What follows is a comedy of errors, misunderstandings and increasingly absurd situations. Language: Hindi. Releasing in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on August 21. On JioHotstar.
This season continues the tale of siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler) as they explore the typical emotions of childhood and navigate through social dilemmas. Upon disagreements, reaching hurdles and finding obstacles in processing difficult emotions and feelings, the trio look towards their neighbour, the gentle panda Stillwater (James Sie), as he guides them with meaningful allegories, mindful lessons and more. August 21. On Apple TV.
When Hollywood icon Lauren Lane’s (Sophie Turner) private information and images are leaked in a security breach, she retreats to an isolated cabin. Her solitary sanctuary becomes grounds for a cat-andmouse game when she realises that she is trapped and betrayed by her confidant Darren (Rhys Coiro). August 22. On Netflix.
When spirited and jovial influencer Pavi (Saanvee Meghana) experiences the anxiety of leaving her home after her marriage to her husband (Elan), the latter decides to break convention and move into her house to live with her family instead. What follows is a range of awkward first impressions and family chaos as they navigate their newly married life and understand the reality of what redefining a modern relationship entails. Language: Tamil. August 21. On Netflix.
Arsenal, the reigning champions of the 2025/26 season feature in the highly anticipated opening fixture of the new season. While Arsenal aims to begin its title-defending campaign on a high, Coventry City returns to the Premier League with the aim to begin their campaign on a note to deliver a shocker. August 22. On JioHotstar.
Ry (Maia Reficco) — a young college student living with a chronic illness — travels to Mallorca with her mother, Isolde (Eva Longoria), for the summer. There, she meets Julián (Fernando Lindez), who encourages her to embrace life and live in the moment and the two eventually fall in love. But as the summer unfolds, longhidden family secrets threaten their relationship, while Ry’s worsening health adds another challenge to their romance. August 26. On Prime Video.
In a unique first look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI game, this live show is going to offer an in-depth preview of the game’s narrative, features within its open-world modes and its gameplay. The story will present a Bonnie & Clyde-style duo in Lucia (Manni L Perez) and her partner Jason (Dylan Rourke) as they navigate the underworld, a world filled with social-media craze and much more. August 27. On Netflix.